Henry Thompson impressed with both bat and ball as Harrogate secured a convincing win over Beverley Town.

Thompson, who put on an opening stand of 85 with partner Isaac Light (44) struck 13 4s and two 6s in his 139-ball knock of 121 which helped the home side to a strong 250-6 in their 50 overs.

Beverley opening bat Brad Dobson did pose the hosts some difficulty as he hung around for a solid 80 in 131 balls, but he was unable to find a willing partner as Harrogate chipped away at the visitors’ batting line-up.

Having scored his century, Thompson then returned to take 3-51 off his 13 overs, while Ishan Abeysekara was the pick of the bowlers with 4-47.

Harrogate sit in 8th place in the ECB Premier Division, one place above Sessay who lost by five wickets at home to Woodhouse Grange.

Sessay set their visitors a target of 158 for victory with Nasir Jamal top scoring with a 67-ball 53.

Despite being reduced to 35-3 at one stage, Woodhouse knocked off the runs required in the 32nd over.

In Division One West, Harrogate 2ndXI held on for a thrilling six-run victory over Clifton Alliance.

Will Topham top-scored with some impressive lower-order hitting as his 72 helped Harrogate to a total of 180. Clifton gave their visitors a scare but late wickets from Ben Stokes secured the win.

Knaresborough scored a thumping 166-run victory over Thirsk with three batters scoring half centuries – Harry Dawson (52), Tashmial Henry (82) and David Girling (67no).

Thirsk were never in with a realistic shout of finding the runs as Toby Giddings took 5-48 from his 10 overs and then Tashmial Henry picked up where he left off with the bat in taking 4-2 off two overs as they were bowled out for 104.

Studley Royal openers Matthew Coad (81no) and Rob Nicholson (68no) both carried their bats to secure a 10-wicket victory over Sessay 2nds who had been bowled out for 159 – Dan Craven taking 5-28.