Harrogate CC pull away from drop zone after Acomb win

Harrogate CC beat Acomb to put some daylight between themselves and the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North relegation places.

The Roosters climbed two places to eighth position after they beat the division’s whipping boys, however they didn’t have things all their own way.

Acomb, who are yet to record a single league win all season, were asked to bat first and managed 212/8 from their 50 overs.

‘Gate paceman Tom Geeson-Brown effected three dismissals to leave him just two shy of becoming only the fourth bowler to reach 100 YPLN wickets.

In reply, the visiting openers put on 99 with Corrie Keable (73) the main contributor, but their innings lost momentum following his dismissal.

In the end, the match went down to the penultimate over, and only a determined effort from captain George Ross (40 not out) saw them complete their chase.

Sessay remain trapped in the drop zone after they lost out by 70 runs when they visited Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Navin Kavikara took 4-56 for Mark Wilkie’s team to help reduce the hosts to 113/5, however they recovered to reach 232/9.

In reply, Sessay’s top order struggled and they looked in big trouble at 51/4.

A half-century from Nick Harrison (61) led their revival and Liam Carver added 20 not out down the order, but the Thirsk outfit were eventually dismissed on 162.

Defeat leaves Sessay second-from-botom of the pile and six points shy of safety.