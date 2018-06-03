Harrogate CC fall narrowly short of much-needed victory

Harrogate CC fell narrowly short of a much-needed ECB Yorkshire Premier League North victory when they hosted high-flying Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

George Ross’ side went into Saturday’s clash second from bottom of the table and having lost each of their previous four fixtures, yet the Roosters almost managed to overhaul the league leaders’ total of 159/8.

Rain fell steadily throughout the afternoon, reducing the game to a 24-over affair, and 2-17 for Ash Griffin allied to Tom Geeson-Brown’s 2-36 ensured that the hosts were still very much in the contest at the halfway stage.

Josh Atkinson (38), skipper Ross (33) and Eddie Wilson (28) batted well and scored quickly to take ‘Gate to 96/1 in reply.

Bridge spinners Karl Carver (2-27) and Ben Harrison (2-40) then took control of proceedings, however, and as wickets fell the home run-rate began to slow.

The men from St Gerorge’s Road eventually ran out of overs on 150/5, just 10 runs shy of victory, however they did manage to register four valuable points depsite another disappointing result.