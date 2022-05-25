Harrogate CC 1st XI's poor start to 2022 extended by defeat at Sheriff Hutton Bridge

Henry Thompson scored some useful runs at the top of the order, but they weren't enough to save Harrogate CC from defeat at Sheriff Hutton Bridge. Picture: Richard Bown

The Roosters bowled their hosts out for just 188 on Saturday afternoon, but were unable to chase that total down, slipping to a fourth defeat in five Yorkshire Premier League North matches.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara (3-38) was the pick of the ‘Gate attack, while Ed Booth and Jonny McGregor both snapped up a couple of wickets.

And although openers Isaac Light (45) and Henry Thompson (33) ensured the visitors’ response began well, the rest of their batsmen failed to fire as Will Bates’ men slumped from 88/1 to 159 all out.

Despite that defeat, the two points Harrogate earned for bowling Sheriff Hutton out were sufficient to lift them off the foot of the table and above local rivals Sessay, leaving them level with ninth-placed Beverley Town.

Harrogate 2nds were also turned over by Sheriff Hutton’s second string in Division One West.

Only some lower-order resistance from Charlie Stoke (34 not out) got the hosts into three figures, though their score of 104 all out never looked like being enough.

Awais Shabbir bowled superbly to record figures of 4-18 and present ‘Gate with some hope of pulling off an unlikely victory, however Bridge fought back from 48/6 to make it across the line in 36 overs.

Knaresborough were knocked off the top of the table when they were handed their first league defeat of the summer by Sessay 2nds.

Toby Giddings made 44 as the promotion-hopefuls posted 164 all out, Joseph Watson claiming 3-46.

Watson then struck 50 alongside Christopher Till, whose 54 not out carried Sessay home with seven wickets and almost four overs to spare.

Thirsk took over in pole position courtesy of their fifth win in five.

Josh Neilson bowled superbly on his way to a return of 6-35, helping restrict Clifton Alliance 2nds to 146.

The visitors then needed less than 20 overs to complete their run-chase, Harry Allinson (99 not out) narrowly missing out on a century, while Josh Crewe added an unbeaten 42.

Studley Royal chalked up a third victory on the bounce, easing past Dringhouses away from home.

Dan Craven (3-34) and Nicholas Cunningham (3-58) were among the wickets as the home side struggled to 157/9.

Studley skipper Rob Nicholson, who smashed a century last time out, continued his fine recent form, weighing in with 92 not out alongside Leo Wilson (57 not out) to lead his troops to 158/2 inside 35 overs.

Pannal moved into second spot in Division Two Galtres after sinking Ripon.

Carl Wilson (63) and Rob Smith (60) led the way for the hosts as they reached 214/9 , David Raw and Daniel Watson both affecting three dismissals.

Richard Moss mustered 27 in response, though Ripon were all out for 75 in the end, Smith scooping 3-15.

Chasing just 122 for a much-needed success, bottom-of-the-pile Knaresborough 2nds were skittled with only 91 runs on the board away at Stamford Bridge 2nds.