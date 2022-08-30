Airedale & Wharfedale League: Wins for Bilton and Collingham & Linton but Beckwithshaw remain in trouble

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilton batter David Cummings was in fine form at the weekend with a score of 49.

Coming together at 94-4, the pair put on 102 for the fourth wicket as the home side posted a strong total of 225 from their 50 overs. Opener Cameron Martin also scored 32.

Addingham were never really in the hunt for victory having lost early wickets, and were eventually polished off by Luke Jarvis who took 4-38 in 11.4 overs, with the visitors reaching 123.

Bilton’s victory edges them further away from the Division One relegation places as they sit in 8th, one place beneath Addingham.

Collingham & Linton enjoyed a fine 49-run home win over relegation-threatened Beckwithshaw as their total of 155 all out proved enough against a visiting side who were bowled out for 106.

Charlie Swallow (39) and Toby Jacklin (32) top scored for the hosts, while George Stephens took 4-47 from nine overs for Beckwithshaw.

The visitors never really got their innings going and were 9-3 and 53-7 as opening bowlers Swallow and Jacklin repeated their fine form with the bat, with the ball, taking 3-23 and 3-20 respectively.

Joseph Holderness did offer up some resistence for Beckwithshaw as he scored a patient 43 from 99 balls which included four 4s and a 6.

Collingham & Linton are now 5th in the table, while Beckwithshaw are in 11th, currently occupying the final relegation place.