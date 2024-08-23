Yorkshire Boxers Shine on Wetherby Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire boxers Jack Marshall and George Davey who train with Henry Wharton in York won convincing victories on Wharton's Wetherby show at Old Engine Shed fast becoming a major venue for boxing shows.

Well known York boxing manager Henry Wharton is delighted that two boxers he manages won their contests on Leeds promoter Mark Bateson’s show at Wetherby’s Old Engine Shed with George Davey’s opponent’s corner throwing in the towel in the second of six scheduled rounds as their man Newark’s Connor Meanwell was twice on the canvas from what was described as a ‘savage barrage of punches to the body’ from middleweight Davey.

‘George is getting progressively better,’ said an enthusiastic Wharton interviewed after Davey’s bout. ‘Boxing can be a slow process and George is now 26, but if he continues at this level then within twelve months, he’ll be giving everyone the toughest fight of their life.’ Davey’s record now stands at nine wins one loss and one draw with the York fighter having been beaten by Joshua Frankham last October on Frankham’s home London turf. Wharton maintains that despite the result the Frankham fight advanced Davey’s career stating that both men ‘helped each other gain ground.’

Wharton was also complimentary about lightweight Jack Marshall who beat Scottish southpaw boxer Tony Morton to secure victory in his fifth professional outing without losing a single point on referee Andy Brook’s scorecard. ‘Jack’s coming on nicely,’ stated Wharton, ‘he’s a tough puncher but still very young and needs guiding. We won’t be pushing him forward too soon.’ Marshall himself agrees. ‘I believe I can get to the top and hopefully it will all come together like a jigsaw. It’s great working with Henry. I know I’ve come on in leaps and bounds and he’s helping me get the mindset right.’

Jack Marshall in Action

Marshall, 21, used to play football at quite a high level before switching to boxing and describes himself as a ‘quiet person with a weakness for sweets and chocolate and who prefers going fishing to being out drinking.’ He also sees Davey at five years his senior as a role model. ‘Growing up in the gym I was like George’s wingman. In Wetherby I felt like I was on his undercard. One day I hope that we’ll share a big, televised show together. We’re both ambitious to succeed in the sport we love.’

Anyone interested in training at Wharton’s gym can contact him via social media or by e-mail [email protected] . The gym is in central York at 9, The Crescent, YO24 1AW.