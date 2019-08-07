Aire-Wharfe League: Yasar Ali's century keeps Follifoot CC in touch at the top

Follifoot CCs Yasar Ali smacked 20 boundaries in his century against Bilton
Follifoot CCs Yasar Ali smacked 20 boundaries in his century against Bilton

A stunning centruy from the bat of Yasar Ali kept Airedale & Wharfedale Division One title-chasers Follifoot CC in touch at the top of the table.

The Pannal Road outfit’s ninth win of 2019, a derby triumph over local rivals Bilton, sees them consolidate second place, 33 points behind leaders Otley.

Ali’s quick-fire score of 123 came from only 95 deliveries and featured 15 fours and five sixes.

That knock helped Follifoot to a first-innings total of 271/8 from their 50 overs, Istikhar Hussain their next top-scorer with 29.

Bilton were always up against it in reply, and although the experienced Ryan Bradshaw (59) struck a half-century to keep them in the hunt, their response ended on 192 in the 48th over.

Hussain was in near-unplayable form with ball in hand, bagging 4-15, while Ali completed an excellent afternoon’s work by taking a trio of scalps.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Collingham & Linton lost out at home to Pool, failing to chase down their visitors’ score of 154 all out.

Christopher Bridge bowled superbly for the hosts, finishing up with a haul of 6-44 before making 37 with the bat.

Daniel Kilby also contributed 37, though the majority of the Collingham batsmen failed to make it into double-figures as the home team were bowled out for 131, 24 runs short of their victory target.

Beckwithshaw continued their recent run of improved form, recording a third win in four completed Division Two fixtures when they saw off Ben Rhydding.

Oliver Hebblethwaite (4-50) and Joe Holderness (3-36) impressed as the away team were dismissed on 218.

Holderness (59) and Sam Moore (44) then guided ‘Shaw to 219/7 in 44.1 overs, lifting their side up seventh in the table.

Bardsey slipped out of the promotion places after their clash with Saltaire was abandoned due to the weather .

Having posted 223/9 – Tom Franklin top-scoring with 41 – Bardsey reduced their visitors to 56/8, only be to denied the chance to finish the job.

Harold Campbell had performed nicely with the ball to take the hosts to the verge of victory, snapping up 4-18.