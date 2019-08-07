Aire-Wharfe League: Yasar Ali's century keeps Follifoot CC in touch at the top

A stunning centruy from the bat of Yasar Ali kept Airedale & Wharfedale Division One title-chasers Follifoot CC in touch at the top of the table.

The Pannal Road outfit’s ninth win of 2019, a derby triumph over local rivals Bilton, sees them consolidate second place, 33 points behind leaders Otley.

Ali’s quick-fire score of 123 came from only 95 deliveries and featured 15 fours and five sixes.

That knock helped Follifoot to a first-innings total of 271/8 from their 50 overs, Istikhar Hussain their next top-scorer with 29.

Bilton were always up against it in reply, and although the experienced Ryan Bradshaw (59) struck a half-century to keep them in the hunt, their response ended on 192 in the 48th over.

Hussain was in near-unplayable form with ball in hand, bagging 4-15, while Ali completed an excellent afternoon’s work by taking a trio of scalps.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Collingham & Linton lost out at home to Pool, failing to chase down their visitors’ score of 154 all out.

Christopher Bridge bowled superbly for the hosts, finishing up with a haul of 6-44 before making 37 with the bat.

Daniel Kilby also contributed 37, though the majority of the Collingham batsmen failed to make it into double-figures as the home team were bowled out for 131, 24 runs short of their victory target.

Beckwithshaw continued their recent run of improved form, recording a third win in four completed Division Two fixtures when they saw off Ben Rhydding.

Oliver Hebblethwaite (4-50) and Joe Holderness (3-36) impressed as the away team were dismissed on 218.

Holderness (59) and Sam Moore (44) then guided ‘Shaw to 219/7 in 44.1 overs, lifting their side up seventh in the table.

Bardsey slipped out of the promotion places after their clash with Saltaire was abandoned due to the weather .

Having posted 223/9 – Tom Franklin top-scoring with 41 – Bardsey reduced their visitors to 56/8, only be to denied the chance to finish the job.

Harold Campbell had performed nicely with the ball to take the hosts to the verge of victory, snapping up 4-18.