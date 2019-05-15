Aire-Wharfe League: Loss to Collingham & Linton is hard for Bilton to Swallow

Collingham & Linton came out on top of their Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One clash with local rivals Bilton thanks largely to the efforts of seamer Charlie Swallow.

The visiting all-rounder snapped up five wickets at the cost of just 17 runs to help skittle David Cummings’ team for 82.

The ever-reliable Toby Jacklin also did his bit, scooping 3-30 as Bilton crumbled chasing just 117 for victory.

Earlier, Jacklin had led the way with willow in hand, hitting 38 of Collingham’s 116 all out.

Awais Ejaz bowled superbly for the hosts, taking 6-28 to leave them in a position of real strength at the halfway stage of the match.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Follifoot had North Leeds 65/3 when rain forced the abandonment of their game, Istikhar Hussain claiming two of the wickets to fall.

Second division Beckwithshaw will likely have been glad of the intervention by the weather with hosts Guiseley 105/1 and looking poised to make a decent score.

Rock-bottom Bardsey had made it to 186/7 at home to New Rover before the players were forced off, Faisal Abid smashing eight fours and four sixes in a 68-ball knock of 79.