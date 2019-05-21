Aire-Wharfe League: In-form Follifoot CC too good for Bilton

Follifoot CC sit second in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League following their derby triumph over Bilton.

Istikhar Hussain did the damage with the ball, returning impressive figures of 6-36 to help get rid of the hosts for 119.

David Cummings did his best to get Bilton to a defendable total with a knock of 39, though he received little by way of support.

A couple of early dismissals for Tuseif Arshad (2-26) reduced Follifoot to 11/3 in reply and gave the home team hope, however a fine 109-run partnership between Nick Robinson (47 not out) and Chris Becker (34 not out) got the visitors over the line in 33 overs.

Collingham & Linton needed just two more wickets to complete victory over Pool, but the weather denied them the chance to finish the job.

Earlier, Daniel Kilby had rescued the away innings with 50 not out, guiding them from 98/7 to 172 all out.

Charlie Swallow then produced his second superb spell of bowling in as many matches, following up a five-wicket haul last time out with 5-27 to leave Pool on the brink at 130/8 when the rain came.

In Division Two, Bardsey registered their first success since promotion, beating Steeton in comprehensive fashion.

Big scores from Eddie Clayton (79) and Jo Milner (63) saw Harwood Williams’ men rack up 257/8 from their 50 overs, Tom Franklin also chipping in with 42.

Steeton made it to 105/3 in response, only to then collapse as 6-23 from Amjad Ali helped get rid of the visitors for 150.

Relegated from the top flight last year, Beckwithshaw’s wait for a win goes on following an 82-run reverse on the road at Ben Rhydding.

Pete Hotchkiss was in good form with ball in hand, capturing 5-28 as the hosts were all out for 258.

Oli Hotchkiss hit 37 when ‘Shaw took their turn at the crease, while James Blair-Holt made it to 35.

That was as good as it got for the away side, however, and their run-chase eventually ended some way short on 176.