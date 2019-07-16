Aire-Wharfe League: Follifoot edge home to stay in title mix

Follifoot CC kept themselves in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One title race courtesy of a narrow victory over Burley-in-Wharfedale.

A one-wicket success for the Pannal Road outfit helped them trim leaders Otley’s advantage at the summit, though the defending champions are 31 points in front, albeit with a little under half of the season still remaining.

Istikhar Hussain (5-41) shone for Follifoot as the hosts recovered from 85/5 to post 232 all out, Yasar Ali (3-58) also doing his bit.

Skipper Matt Williams then led by example in reply, striking 52 at the top of the order.

James Orton (42 not out) eventually helped steer the away team over the line at 236/9, Ali (31) and Nick Robinson (30) the other batsmen to make contributions of note.

Collingham & Linton successfuly defended a total of 187 all out when they entertained Addingham.

Steve James (56 not out) and Ed Hayhurst (48) impressed with the bat before Charlie Swallow took centre stage.

He was in unplayable form, snapping up 7-36 to send the visitors on their way some 64 runs short on 123.

Bilton’s recent good run came to an end at home to Rawdon.

Captain David Cummings hit 32 in the host side’s total of 145 all out from 48 overs as they looked to secure a fourth consecutive win.

Awais Ejaz (4-44) and Mustahsan Ali Shah (3-44) did appear to have taken Bilton to the brink of victory as the visitors slumpled to 118/9 in response, however a final-wicket stand of 31 saw them complete their run-chase in the 42nd over.

In Division Two, Bardsey boosted their hopes of back-to-back promotions, thrashing Colton Institute by eight wickets and moving up to second place in the standings in the process.

Josh Challenger and Josh Hughes each took a trio of scalps to dismiss Institute for only 103.

An unbeaten half-century by opening batsman Naseem Aslam (52 not out) then eased the high-flyers to 105/2 in 28 overs.