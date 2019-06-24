Aire-Wharfe League: Follifoot CC send statement of intent with victory over title rivals

Follifoot CC sent out a statement of intent in the Airedale & Wharfedale Division One title race, beating rivals Ilkley by 73 runs on their own ground.

Victory extends the Pannal Road outfit’s impressive record to six wins from as many completed fixtures in 2019 and lifts them above Saturday’s opponents and into second place in the table.

Matthew Williams’ team did however look in big trouble when they slumped to 40/4 early on in their innings, though they were saved by an 83-run stand between Alex Fox (54) and Yasar Ali (53).

The pair’s efforts helped Follifoot to 178 all out before their bowlers took charge.

Istikhar Hussain (4-23) and Josh Cutts (2-26) reduced Ilkley to 40/7, Fox (3-35) then adding to his fine work with the bat and an earlier run out by mopping up the tail.

Bilton also won in comprehensive fashion at the weekend, easing to an eight-wicket triumph at Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Awais Ejaz helped himself to a five-wicket haul as the hosts were sent packing with just 104 on the board.

A knock of 45 from Cameron Martin allied to fellow opener Ben Roughsedge’s 31 then laid the platform for a successful run-chase, which took 28.4 overs to complete.

Collingham & Linton were soundly beaten by leaders Otley, who now have a 16-point cushion at the summit.

Toby Jacklin (4-79) and Charlie Swallow (3-60) did their best with the ball for the visitors, however they couldn’t prevent their hosts from reaching 254/9.

Swallow struck 34 in reply, but that was as good as it got for Collingham who were eventually dismissed for 140, some 114 runs short of where they needed to be.

In Division Two, Bardsey secured a thrilling one-run victory over Beckwithshaw.

Naseem Aslam (79), Tom Franklin (74) and Mohammed Altaf (51) starred with the bat as the home team racked up 294/9 batting first, Joe Holderness bagging 3-39.

Sam Moore (69) and Oli Hotchkiss (54) kept ‘Shaw in the hunt, however they were to suffer an agonising defeat in the end, losing their final wicket with the scoreboard reading 293.

Eddie Clayton impressed with ball in hand for Bardsey, ending the match with five scalps to his name.