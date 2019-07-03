Aire-Wharfe League: Follifoot CC's title hopes dented by leaders Otley

Follifoot CC missed the chance to take over at the Airedale & Wharfedale Division One summit after suffering their first defeat of 2019.

Matthew Williams’ men, who had won all six of their completed fixtures heading into Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown Otley, knew that another victory could see them overtake the defending champions and claim pole position.

It wasn’t to be, however, and the hosts were sent packing inside 33 overs with just 98 runs on the board, visiting bowler Stephen Brown (5-32) causing all sorts of problems.

Yasar Ali was the only Follifoot batsman to do himself justice, making a defiant 48 as wickets tumbled around him.

That total was never going to be enough and Otley only needed 17.4 overs to reach 100/3 despite Alex Fox (2-26) doing his best to slow their progress.

Defeat sees the Pannal Road outfit drop once place to third in the table behind Horsforth, though Williams and his men will feel that they are still very much in the title race.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Ben Roughsedge went big as Bilton successfully chased down Addingham’s score of 212 all out.

The opener narrowly missed out on a century, hitting 91, with useful support coming from Mustahsan Ali Shah (32 not out) as the hosts completed a five-wicket success in 47.3 overs.

Earlier, all-rounder Shah had shown exactly what he is capable of with the ball in hand, helping himself to five wickets, while Tuseif Arshad scooped 3-29.

Collingham & Linton were also victorious, managing to defend a first-innings total of 135 when they entertained basement boys Adel.

None of the home batsmen made it into the 20s, Charlie Swallow their top-scorer with just 19.

The division’s bottom side weren’t able to take advantage, however, Swallow (4-18) and Toby Jacklin (4-26) bowling superbly to dismiss Addingham nine runs short of their target on 127.

In the second tier, Beckwithshaw's score of 204/7 did not prove sufficient to see off Olicanian.

Sam Moore struck a typically rapid 70 from 71 balls, Pete Hotchkiss also doing his bit with 40 not out lower down the order.

Stuart Hudson then snapped up 5-38 to leave ‘Shaw on the verge of victory with their visitors 180/9.

The final Olicanian scalp was however to elude the men from Killinghall Road, and a final-wicket stand of 27 saw the away side edge over the line in the penultimate over of the contest.

The loss leaves ‘Shaw hovering perilously above the relegation zone, just one point and one place ahead of second-from-bottom Guiseley.

Bardsey continued their impressive run of recent form by beating Ben Rhydding, a result which lifts them to fourth in the table, just 15 points shy of a promotion spot.

Openers Naseem Aslam (64) and Henry Wainman (60) produced a 133-run stand for the first wicket, laying the foundations for a total of 246/8, while Mohammed Altaf (35) and Harwood Williams (33 not out) also chipped in.

The hosts made a decent fist of their run-chase but eventually ran out of deliveries on 225/9, Wainman again doing the business for Bardsey and bagging 5-61.