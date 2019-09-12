Aire-Wharfe League: Follifoot CC's title dream dies on penultimate weekend

Follifoot CC’s hopes of winning the Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League were ended on Saturday, despite them registering a 12th win in 14 completed fixtures.

The Pannal Road outfit have enjoyed a fine summer, but just haven’t quite been able to reel in 2018 champions Otley, who wrapped up back-to-back titles when they beat Collingham & Linton on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Follifoot went into their clash with Ilkley knowing that only a win would keep their slim hopes of overtaking Otley alive and they did their bit, emerging victorious by a huge 120-run margin.

Yasar Ali smacked 86 at the top of the order, ably assisted by Nat Cutts (43) as Matthew Williams’ men made 213/9 from their 50 overs.

Istikhar Hussain (4-16) and Josh Cutts (4-49) then ripped through the Ilkley batting line-up, sending them on their way with only 93 on the board.

That result was however rendered irrelevant as far as the title race was concerned by Otley’s five-wicket triumph at Collingham & Linton.

The hosts were skittled for just 83, Toby Jacklin the only batsman to offer any resistance with a knock of 25 not out.

Jacklin then snapped up three wickets when the champions replied, but couldn’t prevent them from reaching 84/5 in the 16th over.

Another defeat for Bilton leaves them just two points above the relegation zone heading into their final match of the campaign.

Chasing just 120 for victory thanks to a trio of scalps apiece for David Cummings and Awais Ejaz, the hosts were bowled out for 106 in response.

Opener Cameron Martin top-scored for Bilton with a knock of 30.

In Division Two, Beckwithshaw got the better of Bardsey in what was a low-scoring affair.

Ben Holderness scooped 3-18 to help ‘Shaw dismiss their visitors for 84.

Joe Holderness then struck 31 to lead the home side to a five-wicket success.