Aire-Wharfe League: Follifoot CC miss chance to close gap at the top

Follifoot CC missed the chance to close the gap on title rivals Otley when they suffered a surprise defeat to Addingham in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League.

Matthew Williams’ men could have moved to within touching distance of the league leaders, who lost for the first time in 2019 on Saturday, but failed to capitalise, going down by 109 runs.

The hosts posted a more-than-useful 256/9 batting first, Istikhar Hussain and Yasar Ali each bagging four wickets.

Skipper Williams struck 35 at the top of the order when Follifoot replied, but that was as good as it got for the Pannal Road outfit, who were eventually all out on 147.

That defeat, just their second of the campaign, leaves them 33 points behind defending champions Otley.

Bilton made a return to winning ways, successfully defending a score of just 139 at home to Pool.

Cameron Martin (37) and Mustahsan Ali Shah (31) were the home side's main contributors with the bat.

Awais Ejaz (3-23) and Shah (3-38) then helped restrict Pool to 133 in response to secure a fourth victory in five outings.

Collingham & Linton were less successful in their attempts to protect a low total, going down by four wickets on the road at North Leeds.

Leo Johnson top-scored with 23 as the visitors were skittled with only 95 on the board.

Charlie Swallow swooped for 2-26 when Leeds replied, though they eventually made it to 99/6 in the 31st over.

Back-to-back triumphs have seen Beckwithshaw put some distance between themselves and the Division Two relegation zone.

A fine five-wicket haul from Ben Holderness (5-32) helped blow Tong Park Esholt away with just 79 to their name.

Opener Joe Holderness' 31 then paved the way for 'Shaw's successful run-chase, though they didn't have things all their own way, losing a number of wickets before a Callum Irvine maximum took them over the line at 85/6.

Bardsey remain second in the table despite a three-wicket reverse at the hands of Saltaire.

Only a half-century by Josh Challenger batting at number nine saw the promotion hopefuls reach a reasonable total, his knock of 53 steering them to 150 all out.

Harold Campbell then snapped up 4-32, but he wasn't able to prevent Saltaire from knocking off the required runs.