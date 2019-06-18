Aire-Wharfe League: Collingham CC the only side to prosper on another wet weekend

Collingham & Linton were the only side in the top three divisions of the Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League to record a victory on Saturday.

Collingham & Linton were the only side in the top three divisions of the Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League to record a victory on Saturday.

In what was another rain-affected afternoon of action, fixtures across the region had to be abandoned before a conclusion could be reached.

Toby Jacklin’s Collingham did however manage to complete their Division One clash with title-chasing Ilkley.

Not for the first time this season, it was Charlie Swallow who shone with the ball for the home team, finishing up with impressive figures of 6-22 as the visitors were dismissed on 111 in the 41st over.

Collingham didn’t have things all their own way and they slumped to 17/3 in reply before David Syers (38) and Jacklin (20) came together at the crease to guide them to 75/3.

Syers’ dismissal did however spark a mini-collapse, though the hosts eventually made it over the line at 112/8 with more than 20 overs to spare.

The result sees Collingham climb up to fifth position, a couple of places behind in-form Follifoot, who were denied the chance to capitalise on Ilkley’s defeat by the weather.

A win would have taken the Pannal Road outfit into second, but their encounter with Horsforth was abandoned at the halfway stage.

At 99/8, Follifoot looked in all sorts of trouble, only for a fine knock of 48 by number 10 batsman Ben Whitehead to lead the home side to 153 all out.

The heavens did however then open, and no further play was possible.

Bilton were another side left frustrated by the weather when they entertained struggling Adel.

Mustahsan Ali Shah (3-25) and Billy Welford (3-33) combined nicely to get rid of the top-flight’s bottom side with only 112 on the board.

David Cummings’ men would no doubt have backed themselves to go on and chase down such a low victory target, though they did not have the chance to do so.

In Division Two, Oli Hotchkiss hit a superb half-century in Beckwithshaw’s 189 all out on the road at Kirkstall Educational.

Hotchkiss led the way with a score of 74, while Joe Holderness (45) also chipped in before the rain brought matters to a premature conclusion with the Leeds side 11/0 in the third over of their response.

Bardsey were bundled out for just 84 at Guiseley, however 2-4 from Josh Challenger left the hosts reeling on 6/3 when the players were forced off.