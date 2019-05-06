Aire-Wharfe League: Bilton CC get up and running for 2019

Bilton got their Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One campaign up and running when they beat Pool away from home.

Tuseif Arshad (4-52) and Awais Ejaz (3-41) bowled well as the hosts were dismissed for 170 having been put into bat.

Opener Ben Roughsedge got the Bilton reply off to a solid start with a knock of 43 before Ryan Bradshaw (55) took over and made his way to a half-century.

Mustahsan Ali Shah then finished the job, hitting 35 not out as David Cummings’ men reached 171/5 in the 43rd over.

Just as they did last term, Follifoot have made a fast start to the season and sit second in the table following their comprehensive victory over Addingham.

Nat Cutts and James Orton both scored 51 for the home team in their first-innings total of 235 all out, the latter finishing unbeaten.

Josh Cutts then knocked over five Addingham batsmen, while Istikhar Hussain took three scalps as the visitors were sent packing 101 runs short on 134.

Collingham & Linton suffered a first defeat of 2019 after being bowled out for exactly 100 at home to North Leeds.

Charlie Swallow (20), Sam Anderson (19), Toby Jacklin (17) and captain Jonny Haslem (17) all got starts, but none could go on to convert them into big scores at Harewood Road.

And the hosts collapsed from a position of strength at 74/2, losing their last eight wickets for just 26 runs.

Leeds didn’t have things all their own way in response, however, and in the end they rather limped over the line at 103/7.

Jacklin was in top form with the ball, snapping up 5-26, but his efforts were not enough to save Collingham on this occasion.

Beckwithshaw made 181/9 from their 50 overs against Tong Park Esholt in Division Two, though this total did not prove to be sufficient.

Pete Hotchkiss smacked 71 not out and Sam Moore struck 43 for the Killinghall Road outfit.

And despite three wickets for Joe Holderness when Tong Park replied, the away team knocked off the required runs with plenty of balls to spare.

Bardsey endured an afternoon to forget as they were thrashed by Saltaire.

Four wickets for Henry Wainman couldn’t prevent the home team posting 253/8, and Bardsey were then skittled for just 59 when they took their turn at the crease.

