Aire-Wharfe League: Beckwithshaw CC's charge up the table checked by New Rover

Beckwithshaw CC’s recent run of good form in Division Two of the Airedale & Wharfedale League came to an end when they hosted New Rover on Saturday.

Four wins in five had lifted Pete Hotchkiss’ men to within touching distance of a promotion place, however they were beaten in comprehensive fashion at Killinghall Road.

Having been asked to bat first, ‘Shaw were bundled out for just 91, James Blair-Holt top-scoring with 18.

Visiting New Rover then needed less than 25 overs to complete a nine-wicket success.

Defeat means that ‘Shaw stay sixth, one place behind Bardsey, whose own form has tailed off in recent weeks.

Four wickets for Harold Campbell and three from Amjad Ali helped get rid of Tong Park Esholt with just 113 on the board, however this meagre total proved beyond Harwood Williams’ team.

Henry Wainman hit 34 in response, though he received little by way of support and the visitors were dismissed on 82.

In Division One, Bilton were also bowled out without reaching three figures, suffering a five-wicket reverse at the hands of Ilkley.

Defending a score of 73, a couple of scalps apiece for Awais Ejaz and Mustahsan Ali Shah kept things interesting, though the home side eventually progressed to 74/5.

No play was possible in the clash between Follifoot and Collingham & Linton.

