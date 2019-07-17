Aire-Wharfe League: Beckwithshaw CC denied another cup final appearance

Beckwithshaw CC were denied a fourth Waddilove Cup final appearance in the last 10 years when they lost out to Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Pete Hotchkiss’ team, relegated from the Airedale & Wharfedale League’s top-flight last term had beaten two Division One sides – Ilkley and Pool – on their way to the semi-finals, but were unable to chase down their opponents’ sizeable total of 279/6 from 45 overs.

Joe Holderness was the pick of the ‘Shaw attack, bagging 4-49, while skipper Pete Hotchkiss also took a couple of wickets.

When the hosts took their turn at the crease, several batsmen got starts, though none of them were able to go on and score big.

Opener Dax Guy made 39, Henry Hopkinson added 34, and Joe Holderness chipped in with 31 before Callum Irvine hit 27 not out at number 10.

Their efforts were to prove in vain, however, as ‘Shaw were bowled out 47 runs short on 232.

Just 24 hours earlier, the Killinghall Road outfit were beaten by Steeton in their Division Two clash.

Oliver Hotchkiss struck 10 boundaries in an impressive knock of 68, helping his team to 184 all out.

It took Steeton until the 48th over to complete their run-chase, though they eventually made it over the line for the loss of just four batsmen.