Aire-Wharfe League: Beckwithshaw CC batsmen shine in maiden victory

Week seven of the 2019 Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League season saw Beckwithshaw CC register a long-overdue victory.

The Killinghall Road outfit, relegated from the top fight last term, got off the mark for the campaign with an 86-run triumph over New Rover

And it was ‘Shaw’s batsmen who paved the way for their success, racking up a score of 312/6.

Toby Pratt (94) and Joe Holderness (81) shared a fine 185-run partnership before Sam Moore (47 from 18 balls) and James Blair-Holt (44 from 12) smashed a series of quick-fire boundaries to leave their side in a healthy position at the halfway stage of Saturday’s contest.

New Rover made a decent fist of their response, and were 112/2 at one stage, however 6-44 from Ben Holderness and a trio of scalps for Joe Holderness ended their challenge on 226.

Bardsey endured a tough start to life in Division Two following their promotion, but made it two wins on the spin when they entertained Tong Park Esholt.

Jo Milner (52) and skipper Harwood Williams (38) and Amjad Ali (31) all contributed as the hosts fought back from 75/5 to finish on 234/8.

Joshua Challenger then combined with Ali to help bowl out Tong Park for 213, each man effecting three dismissals apiece.

Istikhar Hussain shone as Follifoot got the better of local rivals Collingham & Linton to extend their impressive start to the 2019 campaign.

Matt Williams’ men have now won all four of their completed Division One fixtures this term following Saturday’s four-wicket success on the road.

All-rounder Hussain took the new ball and was in superb form, getting rid of six home batsmen at the cost of just 37 runs.

Daniel Kilby managed 25 for Collingham and Ed Hayhurst hit 23, but that was as good as it got for the hosts, who were all out with only 112 on the board.

The Follifoot reply got off to the worst possible start, their top three all being dismissed for ducks as they slumped to 2/3.

A recovery of sorts followed, however they still looked to be in big trouble at 42/5.

And although Nick Robinson then fell for 33, Hussain (31 not out) joined James Orton (23 not out) at the crease and completed a decent afternoon’s work, the pair putting on 53 for the seventh wicket to guide their team over the line.

Charlie Swallow was the pick of the home attack, returning figures of 3-25.

That result leaves Follifoot third, just three points shy of second place, while Collingham drop down to sixth.

Further down the first division standings, Bilton sit just four points and one place above the relegation zone after being edged out by Ilkley in what was a close contest.

Ryan Bradshaw’s excellent knock of 70 helped the hosts post 183/9 from their 48 overs.

Bilton kept things tight when their visitors responded and the game went into the final over, Ilkley eventually reaching their victory target with five balls to spare.

Awais Ejaz and Mustahsan Ali Shah both bagged a brace of wickets, but their efforts proved to be in vain.