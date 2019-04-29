Aire-Wharfe League: Bardsey beaten again, while rain dashes Beckwithshaw hopes

Bardsey CC suffered a second defeat in as many Airedale & Wharfedale League Division Two matches when they were beaten at home by Colton Institute.

Harwood Williams' team, promoted from the third tier at the end of last season, were put into bat and could only muster 136 all out in 38.1 overs.

Faisal Abid (30) and opener Tom Clayton (28) got the hosts off to a decent start, but from 72/2 they began to struggle.

In the end, only a knock of 32 from skipper Williams got them to a reasonable total, though Colton made short work of their run-chase.

It took the visitors just 22.1 overs to complete a seven-wicket success, despite the efforts of Amjad Ali (2-35).

Elsewhere in the second divison, Beckwithshaw appeared well set on the road at Steeton before the heavens opened and brought matters to a premature conclusion.

Dax Guy (33), Oli Hotchkiss (27) and Pete Hotchkiss (25) all contributed with the bat in the away side's first-innings score of 192/9.

Joe Holderness then bagged 2-16 to help reduce Steeton to 50/3 in reply, though rain denied 'Shaw the chance to go on and try and bowl their hosts out.

In Division One, no play was possible in the games featuring Bilton, Collingham & Linton and Follifoot.