A preview of this weekend’s sporting action: Town aiming to re-claim pole position

Harrogate Town take on Gainsborough Trinity at the CNG Stadium on Saturday, knowing that victory could take them back to the top of National League North.

Simon Weaver’s men currently sit second in the table, three points behind Salford City, but with a game in hand.

If Town emerge triumphant from their 3pm clash with second-bottom Trinity and Salford lose at Kidderminster then the Wetherby Road outfit would re-claim pole position on goal-difference.

Looking for a return to winning ways to boost their play-off bid, Tadcaster Albion host leaders Hyde United in Evo-Stik Division One North.

Following an eight-game unbeaten run, the Brewers have lost back-to-back matches, but will have their work cut out against the title-chasing Tigers.

Desperate for a positive result following seven consecutive losses, Harrogate Railway visit Liversedge in the NCEL Premier Division.

Marlon Adams’ relegation-threatened side played Saturday’s opponents as recently as Wednesday night, going down 3-0 at Station View, and will be hoping for a better outcome this time around.

Knaresborough Town can take another step closer to wrapping up the NCEL Division One championship when they entertain rock-bottom Retford United.

Victory for Paul Stansfield’s team could see them move 18 points clear at the summit.

Harrogate RUFC face local rivals Ilkley at the Stratstone Stadium, looking to keep their National Three North promotion hopes alive.

Their ambitions of securing an immediate return to National Two North were dented at the weekend, despite the Aces not setting foot on a pitch.

‘Gate’s scheduled home clash with rock-bottom Pocklington fell foul of the weather, but elsewhere, Hull won 42-12 at Kirkby Lonsdale, leapfrogging the Rudding Lane outfit into second place in the table.

Finishing in the runners-up spot would earn Dave Doherty’s side a promotion play-off against the second best team in the Midlands Premier, but Hull now sit four points ahead of them.

In Yorkshire Three, Harrogate Pythons travel to Leeds Medics & Dentists.

Just one point separates Dan Bird’s Pythons who currently occupy ninth position in the league standings, and the Medics, who are 10th.

A number of Harrogate Hockey Club’s sides are in action at Ainsty Road this weekend, including the Ladies 1s, unbeaten in five, who take on derby rivals Ben Rhydding at noon on Saturday.

‘Gate Mens 1s then face-off with Wilmslow at 1.30pm.