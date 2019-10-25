These are eight of the most haunted places in Harrogate district

These are 8 of the most haunted places across Harrogate

Yorkshire is said to be one of the most haunted places in England, with the Harrogate district at the centre.

As Halloween approaches this week, we took a look at eight of the most haunted places across the area...

A mysterious apparition called Alice, the victim of a terrible love affair, is said to haunt the stalls at Harrogate Theatre.

1. Harrogate Theatre

A sad figure dressed in 19th century costume has been sighted at Ripley Castle. Said to be the ghost of Lady Alicia Ingilby, who lost her only two children to meningitis in the 1870s, the figure is seen walking towards the childrens bedrooms before passing through a locked door.

2. Ripley Castle

A spectral wolf known as the Harlow Hound is still said to haunt Harlow Hill.'The wild wolf and great Dane cross is said to have roamed free on the hill in the 1970s, worrying sheep and frightening farmers.

3. Harlow Hill

A spectral wolf known as the Harlow Hound is still said to haunt Harlow Hill.'The wild wolf and great Dane cross is said to have roamed free on the hill in the 1970s, worrying sheep and frightening farmers.
The old building, which has stood on the same spot since 1672, has been changed countless times in the last 300 years. But one wing has stayed the same - and spooky corridor, as it is known, is said to be home to some ghoulish guests.

4. Cedar Court Hotel

