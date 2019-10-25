These are eight of the most haunted places in Harrogate district

A sad figure dressed in 19th century costume has been sighted at Ripley Castle. Said to be the ghost of Lady Alicia Ingilby, who lost her only two children to meningitis in the 1870s, the figure is seen walking towards the childrens bedrooms before passing through a locked door.
A spectral wolf known as the Harlow Hound is still said to haunt Harlow Hill.'The wild wolf and great Dane cross is said to have roamed free on the hill in the 1970s, worrying sheep and frightening farmers.
The old building, which has stood on the same spot since 1672, has been changed countless times in the last 300 years. But one wing has stayed the same - and spooky corridor, as it is known, is said to be home to some ghoulish guests.