These are 8 of the most haunted places in Harrogate district

Yorkshire is said to be one of the most haunted places in England, with the Harrogate district at the centre.

As Halloween approaches this week, we took a look at eight of the most haunted places across the area...

A mysterious apparition called Alice, the victim of a terrible love affair, is said to haunt the stalls at Harrogate Theatre.

A sad figure dressed in 19th century costume has been sighted at Ripley Castle. Said to be the ghost of Lady Alicia Ingilby, who lost her only two children to meningitis in the 1870s, the figure is seen walking towards the childrens bedrooms before passing through a locked door.

A spectral wolf known as the Harlow Hound is still said to haunt Harlow Hill.'The wild wolf and great Dane cross is said to have roamed free on the hill in the 1970s, worrying sheep and frightening farmers.

The old building, which has stood on the same spot since 1672, has been changed countless times in the last 300 years. But one wing has stayed the same - and spooky corridor, as it is known, is said to be home to some ghoulish guests.

Hales Bar is the oldest licensed premises in Harrogate. It is an old coaching inn and founded in the mid-17th century.'For the most part, it exhibits ghostly manifestations. these include poltergeists with strange sounds and manic laughter. Licensees have reported bottles and glasses falling off the shelves, spin and drop. However, never smash. Customers have witnessed shadows walking through the bar. When it was investigated by a paranormal team, the static camera caught a black shape floating down behind an internal door. The light on the camera adjusted itself to it.

The hotel is now closed ,but an apparition of a grey haired man has been seen sitting on the edge of a bed late at night, the short, aging figure rose and walked towards the window, suddenly vanishing into thin air.

Fountains Abbey was built in 1132, the sound of monks chanting has been heard many times during the evening, especially in the area of the Chapel of the Nine Altars at the east end of the church.