A-list surnames, scandalous bloodlines and a surprise link to Danny Dyer - check this list to see if your family name has royal roots

What if you’ve been royal all along… and never knew?

Plenty of people across the UK have been stunned to find links to kings, queens and ancient nobility just by tracing their family tree. And in some cases, a single surname is the clue that unlocks a royal connection.

That’s exactly what happened to EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who famously found out on Who Do You Think You Are? that he’s directly descended from King Edward III and Richard III. If it can happen to Danny, why not you?

If your family name is on the list below, you could be carrying royal blood – and you don’t need a castle or a crown to find out. Genealogy tools like MyHeritage DNA can help you dig into your past, build a free family tree, and connect the dots across centuries of ancestry.

Scroll through this list of 35 surnames – all of them linked to royal or noble dynasties in the UK and Europe. Then check your family history… you might be a king or queen in the making.

1. Windsor

The name of the current Royal Family. If it runs in your family, you could be closer to the throne than you think.

2. Tudor

Henry VIII’s lot. You know, the one with six wives. Still turning up in Welsh and English family trees.

3. Stuart

Scottish royals who ruled both sides of the border. Mary Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie were Stuarts.

4. Plantagenet

The OG royal dynasty. Gave us Richard the Lionheart, Edward III and more.

5. Capet

Medieval kings of France. Their descendants spread far and wide after the Norman invasion.

6. Bourbon

Another French powerhouse, also ruled Spain. Think Versailles, power, and scandal.

7. Habsburg

Massive European dynasty – rulers of the Holy Roman Empire and half of Europe at one point.

8. Hanover

Imported royals who ran Britain from George I through to Queen Victoria.

9. Valois

French royalty from the 14th to 16th centuries – if you’re part French, it’s one to look out for.

10. Lancaster

Famous in the Wars of the Roses. Henry IV, Henry V… a blood-soaked dynasty.

11. York

The other side of the Roses war. Richard III’s crew – he’s the one they found under a car park.

12. Bruce

Scottish legend Robert the Bruce defeated the English at Bannockburn. Enough said.

13. de Valois

Elite French nobility, closely tied to the royal succession.

14. de Medici

Italian rulers and Renaissance icons. If this is in your tree, you’ve got flair in your blood.

15. Savoy

Royalty from parts of Italy and France. Played a big role in European power games.

16. Orange-Nassau

The Dutch royal family. William of Orange became a British king.

17. Oldenburg

The ruling house of Denmark and Norway – and cousins of many other royals.

18. Glucksburg

A branch of Oldenburg. Modern royalty in Scandinavia comes from here.

19. Romanov

Russia’s last imperial dynasty. The Tsars – opulence, tragedy and all.

20. Baskerville

Not just a Sherlock Holmes mystery. A real English noble family, originally Norman.

21. Darcy

Medieval aristocrats in England and Ireland. Think land, power, and influence.

22. Neville

Key players in the Wars of the Roses. A family of kingmakers.

23. Percy

Northern aristocrats with castles to prove it. Big names in English history.

24. Astley

Midlands landowners with links to the peerage.

25. Capell

Earls of Essex. Major players in the English Civil War.

26. Howard

Dukes of Norfolk. One of England’s most powerful noble families.

27. Seymour

Jane Seymour’s family – yes, the wife Henry VIII actually liked.

28. Grey

Lady Jane Grey was queen for nine days. It counts.

29. FitzAlan

Former Earls of Arundel. Medieval movers and shakers.

30. Courtenay

Tied to both English and French royalty. A Crusader-era power family.

31. Manners

Dukes of Rutland. Still a big deal in aristocratic circles.

32. Russell

Dukes of Bedford. Politicians, landowners, royal allies.

33. Cavendish

Founders of Chatsworth House and the Dukes of Devonshire.

34. Talbot

Earls of Shrewsbury. A stronghold name in English nobility.

35. Spencer

Princess Diana’s family name. And through her, connected to William and Harry.

If your surname’s on this list – or even in your wider family – it’s well worth digging deeper. You could be sitting on a royal story just waiting to be uncovered.

