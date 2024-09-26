It is hard to imagine what our high streets would look like without Primark. You have probably walked past one of the retailer’s stores countless times when taking a trip down to town.
But prior to this date (26 September) in 1974 our ancestors had to make do without grabbing a bargain from Primark. The retail giant opened the doors to its first store in the UK on this day 50 years ago.
Have you ever wondered where the first Primark stores were in this country? To mark its 50th anniversary in Britain, the company has revealed to us the list of its first 10 UK stores and when they opened. We have also compared how prices have changed (or not) on items at Primark since 1974.
Can you remember any of these old Primark stores - did you ever visit them? Are you surprised by the areas the giant opted to open in first?
