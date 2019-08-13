BBC Countryfile Live at Castle Howard - all you need to know as Anita Rani and Matt Baker appear

Castle Howard will host BBC Countryfile Live as it comes to Yorkshire for the first time this weekend.

-> Countryfile Live’s Yorkshire debut a boost for region’s outdoors events calendar - The Yorkshire Post says

Castle Howard, near York, will host the top countryfile presenters.

What is it?

The event is based on the BBC show Countryfile - which fetches five million viewers each week and this year celebrated its 30th anniversary - and aims to champion "every part of the British countryside" with four days of live arena shows, debates, food, drink, farm animal demonstrations and shopping offered by more than 500 independent retailers and lifestyle brands.

Where is Castle Howard?

The estate is just 15 miles north east of York and easily accessible from the A64 which connects Leeds, York and the coast. The postcode is YO60 7DA.

Dog show at Countryfile Live.

When does it take place?

Thursday August 15 to Sunday August 18.

Opening hours are 8.30am to 6.30pm each day except Sunday, when it closes at 5.30pm.

-> Theresa Villiers makes first ministerial visit as Anita Rani and Countryfile Live warm up for Castle Howard show date

Who is appearing?

Top names from the Countryfile roster will be taking to the event's main stage, including Matt Baker, Anita Rani, John Craven, Steve Brown, Adam Henson, Ellie Harrison, Charlotte Smith and Tom Heap.

-> Big interview: Anita Rani, from Countryfile to the catwalk

What is happening?

Castle Howard’s South Lake will be transformed into The Waterside, where families can take part in fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding.

Elsewhere the Jessops Photography Experience will give visitors the chance to hone their snapping skills and photography fans can also visit the Quilter Cheviot Capturing the Moment contest for some inspiration.

Visitors can get involved in all the outdoors action at the Wildlife Zone, the Dog Lovers’ Arena and the Equine Arena or enjoy a picnic in the National Trust Acre or a pint of Wainwright at The Craven Arms.

The event will also hold debates at the Big Top, which will play host to a variety of guests including mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington, Casle Howard owner Nick Howard and weather presenter Keeley Donovan.

What else?

Food and drink events will take place over at the Le Creuset Kitchen Theatre.

Hosted by Brian Turner, a host of chefs will be dishing up some top dishes.

In addition, the Graze Inn, a new food and entertainment experience offers a summertime bar stocked with refreshing drinks and a stage packed with local musicians, comedians and entertainers as well as a selection of artisan food producers for visitors to enjoy.

The Farmyard and Farming in Action Areas will both educate and entertain with farmyard animals and impressive machinery on display, while the National Trust Theatre will feature discussions and debates from the likes of Ray Mears, JB Gill, Carol Klein, Blue Peter’s Lindsey Russell and Hannah Cockroft.

Other highlights include the National Trust’s 50 Things Woodland, a place for children to experience the fun that can be had in the great outdoors with tree climbing, den building, bug watching and much more.

What are the age restrictions?

Children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by a full paying adult, and those aged four and under will not require a ticket.

What time do the car parks open?

All car parks will be open from 7am. Drivers are advised to follow AA event signs and traffic management staff on their way into the show to be directed to the car parking sites.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes, dogs are welcome, but organisers ask that owners remain as considerate as possible to fellow visitors.

Will tickets allow visitors access to Castle Howard?

Countryfile Live tickets will not permit visitors entry to Castle Howard and people will need to purchase a separate ticket.

Are there cash points available on site?

There will be a number of cash points positioned around the event site. They will be clearly signposted and marked in the event show guide and on the map.

Are there baby changing facilities and a children’s crèche?

There will be a number of baby changing facilities positioned around the event site, including a dedicated family lounge for feeding mothers.

All will be clearly signposted and marked in the event guide.

However, there will not be a dedicated children's crèche.

Is there camping?

Yes, the Caravan and Motorhome Club will provide visitors with the chance to camp within the grounds of the Castle Howard estate.

How do I get tickets?

For further information and to book tickets, please visit the Countryfile Live website at www.countryfilelive.com