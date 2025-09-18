9 things every teenager wanted in their bedroom in the 60s and 70s

There were some things almost every teenager at the time either had in their bedroom, if they were lucky enough, or coveted.
From posters to perfume, and fashion to furniture, these are the things you could find in a teenager’s bedroom back then.
Did you have any of these things growing up, or were there any you desperately wanted?
1. A record player
Vinyl records are enjoying a comeback but back in the 60s and 70s, they were the only way to listen to your favourite artists, other than the radio or at a concert. Having your own record player in your room meant you could listen in privacy, without your parents questioning your musical taste. | Getty Images Photo: Keystone
2. Dana perfume
Dana perfume was among the most popular scents of the 60s and 70s, with Love's Baby Soft proving particularly popular with younger customers. Other big-sellers from the era included Brut, Aramis and Anais Anais. | Getty Images Photo: Chaloner Woods
3. Beatles posters
Screaming fans followed the Beatles wherever they went in the 60s, and most teenagers had a poster of the Liverpool quartet on their bedroom wall. You either wanted to be like John, Paul, George and Ringo, or you wanted to be with them. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive
4. A lava lamp
The lava lamp first hit the market in 1963 and quickly became a symbol of the hippie movement. The groovy lighting accessory was a must-have for many teenagers during the 60s and 70s. | Getty Images Photo: Matt Cardy