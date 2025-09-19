These retro photos take you back to a golden era of bus travel in the UK during the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Fares were cheaper, buses were more reliable, with less traffic on the road, and you didn’t have to put up with people talking loudly on their phones or playing tinny music.

This retro photo gallery shows the buses we rode back then, from the classic London Routemaster to Bendibuses and ‘Little Nippers’ in Sheffield, and the men and women who drove them.

The nostalgic black and white images also feature drivers training, conductors collecting fares, and one passenger trying to board with a very unusual companion.

What are your memories of getting the bus in the 60s, 70s or 80s, and how do you think bus travel today compares to how it was back then?

1 . Looking smart A bus driver at the wheel, wearing a checked bow tie, in around 1965 | Getty Images

2 . In the depot Buses in the depot in 1964 | TSPL

3 . Training Bus conductors training in July 1988. Anita Parsons practises on her colleagues, watched by an inspector. | TSPL