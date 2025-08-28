These lost landmarks from around the county include some stunning buildings which are sorely missed by those who remember them.
There are also some more Marmite buildings among them, which were among Yorkshire’s most iconic but, it’s fair to say, were not universally loved.
From hotels to hospitals, pubs to swimming pools, these eye-catching structures hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked there, visited them or passed by them daily.
Some have only recently been demolished, while others came crashing down several decades ago but have not been forgotten.
How many of these lost Yorkshire landmarks do you recognise, and is your favourite among them?
1. Pavilion Hotel
Scarborough's grand Pavilion Hotel, on the corner of Westborough and Valley Bridge Parade, was demolished in 1973 and replaced with the brutalist Pavilion House office and retail block. | National World
2. Empire Palace Theatre
This grand building in Dewsbury hosted some of the biggest stars of the day, including Stan Laurel, Charlie Chaplin and Gracie Fields, with many performers staying in local boarding houses. The theatre closed in 1955 and the building remained closed for five years before it was demolished and replaced with a four-storey office block called Empire House. | Peter Tuffrey collection Photo: Peter Tuffrey collection
3. Hole in the Road
The Hole in the Road subway and roundabout in Sheffield city centre was completed in 1967. It famously had a fish tank built into the walls, and there were also escalators carrying pedestrians up to street level. It was a popular meeting place for many years but later became plagued by crime, graffiti and vandalism. It was demolished in 1994 to make way for the new Supertram network, and is one of the city's most-missed landmarks. | Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB
4. Leeds Central Station
Leeds Central Station opened in 1854 and the magnificent building was one of the city's best-loved landmarks for more than a century, with the last train departing in 1967 | Leeds Libraries