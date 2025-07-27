But it wasn’t always that way. The UK’s rail network boasted around 7,000 stations at the beginning of the 1960s, connecting communities across the country.
These photos will take you back to that golden age before Dr Beeching famously swung his axe, leading to the closure of railways stations around the UK, which today has a little over 2,600 stations.
This retro photo gallery shows just a handful of the remarkable stations which have been lost over the years.
In some cases the stations have closed for good, while in others the beautiful old buildings were demolished and replaced with more utilitarian structures.
What is your favourite railway station, past or present? Let us know in the comments section.
