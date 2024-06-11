We've tested and rated the best dashcams on the market to help you choose one in 2024

Dashcams can bring huge benefits if you’re ever involved in an incident, or even if you witness somethig

Motoring and consumer technology expert Gareth Butterfield lists the best dashcams he’s been testing recently

Motoring mishaps can have long-lasting consequences, and even a minor bump can land you in a legal pickle, which is why so many of us are installing dashboard-mounted cameras in our cars. It's one of few pieces of automotive technology that still isn't standard fit in new cars, so it's still proving a popular peripheral.

They come in all shapes and sizes, with a dizzying array of features to choose from, but prices for a decent dashcam can be as little as £30, and they all do a good job of recording the road ahead, and the footage they capture could save your bacon in the unfortunate event of an accident.

But which dashcam should you choose? With so many on the market, it's harder than ever to pick the perfect product. The first consideration is budget.