These amazing discounts on Lego sets are just in time for Valentine's Day

From Star Wars to supercars, there’s something for everyone in this round-up of bargain Lego sets

Not to cause any alarm, but Valentine's Day is little more than a week away. And if you're struggling to find the right gift for your partner, this may be of some help.

You might think Lego sets are purely for children, but that's not true any more. There are sets aimed squarely at adults.

From architectural wonders, to Star Wars-themed sets, there's genuinely something for everyone, and these limited-time deals on Amazon really are worth a look.

Admittedly, some genuinely are aimed at younger people, but even big kids will enjoy tucking into a Lego set on a rainy day.

There's a large variety of sets on offer in this list, from licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter models, to the latest from the Architecture series, and some car-related sets.

The prices vary enormously, but there are some decent savings on the cheapest sets. Here are some of the highlights in the current Amazon sale.

1. Lego Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Desert Skiff and Sarlacc Pit

Interactive moving parts means the fun doesn't just stop at the end of the building process | Amazon

This bargain sci-fi set really is aimed at children, but the young at heart might just love getting it all built. Especially if they have children to enjoy it with.

It comes with a huge selection of mini-figures and an interactive Sarlacc Pit.

Lots to build on here, so a great project for kids and big kids, and it links up to the Lego app, so you can zoom, rotate and visualise a digital version of the construction models as you build them.

2. Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Model Set

The R2-D2 set is ideal for kids and adults | Amazon

This is one for the true Star Wars geeks. A model of the iconic R2-D2 droid we all know and love from the movies.

It even comes with an R2-D2 information plaque and a stand with the Lego Star Wars 25th-anniversary logo for the Darth Malak minifigure.

3. Lego Star Wars C-3PO Droid Figure Building Set

The C-3PO droid features some amazing detail | Amazon

If you've got R2-D2, you probably ought to have this one too. It's a little bit more expensive, but a 30% saving is a real sweetener.

C-3PO is one of the most recognisable characters from the Star Wars series, and this model is aimed at adults, but it would make a great father and son project. It also comes with an information plaque and a stand.

4. Lego Disney Young Simba the Lion King

The Simba set creates a really cute model for Dinsey fans to enjoy | Amazon

This one looks quite involved, but there's an interactive app to walk you through it with augmented reality.

But what a lovely model you'll have when you're done? It's a centrepiece for any Disney fan's front room, and building it will be a fabulous family activity.

5. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds

There's so much detail in the Hogwarts set | Amazon

This enchanting model of Hogwarts could keep a Harry Potter fan entertained for hours.

With the castle's rocky landscape, Black Lake, Chamber of Secrets, Winged Key room, Potions Classroom and Chessboard Chamber, it even includes the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage with winged horses and Ford Anglia in the branches of the Whomping Willow.

Such a lot of detail will take a while to build in, but what a fabulous model.

6. Lego Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris Set

The Notre Dame set features details inside and out | Amazon

If the Lego fan in your life is more into architecture than Star Wars and Disney, this might be the perfect model.

It's a replica of Notre-Dame de Paris and the detail you see on the outside of the model continues on the inside, so you can wow your visitors with a peek inside the iconic cathedral.

7. Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

The Ferrari Daytona kit is one of Lego's more special building sets | Amazon

Supercars have been a modern mainstay of the Lego Technic series, and this Ferrari Daytona is one of the latest models to emerge.

It's not a cheap purchase, I grant you, but what an incredible project this would be.

Designed in collaboration with Ferrari, it features opening butterfly doors, a removable roof and shock absorbers among some of its incredible details.

8. Lego Technic McLaren P1 Hypercar Building Set

The McLaren P1 is an amazing recreation of an iconic hypercar | Amazon

Another of Lego's more extravagant models, this McLaren P1 set replicates the legendary hypercar that broke the mould of car design.

You can even get a working lighting set for this model - it costs a cool £69.98.