Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This luxury five-star London hotel in Kensington was divine - and perfect for visiting the most popular attractions including the Victoria and Albert Museum

I stayed in a luxury five-star London hotel with my mum and everything about it was delightful. We never, or very rarely, stay at a five-star hotel, especially in London, but it truly was a lovely experience and The Kensington hotel, where we stayed, was perfect.

The Kensington is nestled in one of London's most charming neighbourhoods in South Kensington. As soon as you walk in you are treated to a beautifully decorated room, and just around the corner there are eating areas and restaurants furnished with plush sofas and chandelier lights. The room itself was beautiful with patterned walls, curtains and a huge bed - which I must say was very comfy.

This luxury five-star London hotel in Kensington was divine - and perfect for visiting the most popular attractions including the Victoria and Albert Museum. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staff were amazing in making sure we had everything we needed, helped with luggage and gave us complimentary drinks upon welcome - and with a bottle of prosecco in the room. It was very grand, and a lovely stay in order to visit some of the best cultural sights of London.

The Kensington Hotel. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

The hotel is located in a quiet street so it is perfect for a relaxing stay. But it is also around the corner from the likes of the Natural History Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Royal Albert Hall. My mum and I visited the Victoria and Albert Museum for the first time which was a great experience. We had tickets to see ‘Fragile Beauty: Visions from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection’ - a selection of the world's leading photographers, telling the story of modern and contemporary photography. All of the photos are on loan from the private collection of Sir Elton John and David Furnish.

Some of the photographs are really era-defining images and evoke emotion. I would definitely recommend you go, walk around and take in all of the breathtaking photographs on display. Tickets cost £22 and the exhibition will close in January so there is plenty of time to go.

‘Fragile Beauty: Visions from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection’ at the Victoria and Albert Museum. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

The location of the hotel allows those staying to easily access these well-known London attractions. Me and my mum also walked to Kensington gardens, which was a very easy route up from the hotel and around a 15-minute walk. At the gardens you are treated to the sight of The Albert Memorial which was commissioned by Queen Victoria in memory of her beloved husband Prince Albert. The monument is really a sight to behold and sits right in front of the Royal Albert Hall. We took a long walk around the gardens, visiting Kensington Palace and seeing the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales which is located in the Sunken Garden of the Palace.

It is really lovely being in the gardens away from the hustle and bustle of the streets outside. On a lovely day, which it was when we visited, it is great just to sit and relax on the grass or a bench and enjoy the sun.

The Albert Memorial with the Royal Albert Hall in the background. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

We also had a three-course meal at the property’s restaurant called the Town House which was delicious. I had a starter that included salmon and Guinness bread, and for mains I tried dover sole for the first time which I thoroughly enjoyed and rounded off with a lovely crème brulee. The restaurant had a lovely ambience with the view of the white buildings of Kensington out of the window. Breakfast too was on the same level, with my mum and I both having a cooked breakfast and granola with yoghurt on the side. The food was amazing and was an extra treat when staying at this divine hotel.

The Kensington Hotel. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

The property comprises four traditional white Victorian townhouses, 126 rooms and 24 suites, each of which have been individually designed with elegant fabrics and custom furnishings to complement the hotel’s charming period architecture. The hotel has a fully equipped gym or for those that prefer the outdoors there is the 242 acres of Hyde Park that is also nearby. For after dark, guests can also choose to party with the locals at one of west London’s exclusive private members clubs, Albert’s, with exclusive access for hotel guests.

Rates for The Kensington’s “Fragile Beauty Exhibition Experience” start from £505 p/n on a B&B basis incl. VAT. https://www.doylecollection.com/hotels/the-kensington-hotel/packages/fragile-beauty-exhibition-experience