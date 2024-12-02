The fashion items Crocs outsold to become Amazon's Black Friday best seller

Crocs were the best selling “fashion” item during the Black Friday sales | Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The unfathomably popular shoes are still less than £20 on a Black Friday deal

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you've ever worn Crocs before, you'll know what the fuss is all about. So I'm told. I've never worn them before, and I don't intend to, but I still wasn't surprised to see them topping the list of Amazon's "fashion" best sellers over the Black Friday period.

Classic Clogs was the number one best seller this year, according to Amazon's sales data, and the Classic Lined Clogs were the third best sellers.

Last chance for a Black Friday Crocs deal If you’re quick, you can grab a pair of Crocs for less than £30 Colour choices are limited now, and only a few of them are discounted The prices are changing throughout the day, but there are still deals to be had Make sure you look out for voucher boxes and tick them before checking out Click here to see the deals on Amazon right now

Amazon's hefty discount was probably behind the popularity this year. I can't think of any other reason to want them. If you're careful with your colour choice, you might still be able to bag a pair for less than £20.

And the Black Friday pricing is continuing today, "Cyber Monday", is a thing still. This morning I spotted lavender-coloured Crocs for £24 - and there's a £4.80 voucher deal too. Given they normally cost £44.99, it's quite a saving.

More Crocs were sold than Calvin Klein undies | Amazon

The lined Crocs normally cost £54.99 and, as with the conventional Crocs the number of colour choices is dwindling, but a black pair, for example, can be had for just over £30.

Amazingly, Crocs outsold a three-pack of Calvin Klein boxer shorts, which you'd think would be the perfect stocking filler, especially given they were discounted from £42 to just over £20.

Crocs also sold faster than a £3.35 kids' T-Shirt, and they were a long way ahead of a £14.99 family set of matching Christmas pyjamas. They came in 15th place in the charts.

You might think buying a four-pack of pyjamas to ensure mum, dad, brother and sister all dress identically is a bit sad. But then I’d ask you to remind yourself how many people have bought Crocs this year...