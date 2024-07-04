Splashmat | Amazon UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As the weather warms up, the kids will want to spend more time in the garden - so we’ve found the best products on Amazon for outdoor play to keep them entertained all summer.

From ring toss to splash mats, teepees to create a garden den and scavenger hunts to keep young explorers busy, we’ve got you covered.

Amazon UK Running Water and Sand Play Set £ 97.99 Amazon Buy now Buy now This water and sand play set comes with 18 accessories including funnels, water tracks, water carts, buckets, spoons and shower heads, so will keep younger children busy as they explore.

Amazon UK Sprinkler Pad £ 16.99 Amazon UK Buy now Buy now This sprinkler pad comes in several shapes and sizes - and it’s the perfect summer activity for kids and dogs who want to cool down and play in the sun.

Amazon UK Ring Toss Game £ 15.99 Amazon UK Buy now Buy now Get competitive with this ring toss set - and it even comes with a storage bag to take camping or to the park for a picnic and games.

Amazon Wagon and Gardening Tools Play Set £ 27.99 Amazon UK Buy now Buy now Need help in the garden? This wagon and gardening set will help your little one get involved with the gardening, and it comes with four plant pots, a mini watering can and all the tools your green-fingered helper needs.

Amazon UK Outdoor Nature Scavenger Hunt Card Game £ 9.00 Amazon UK Buy now Buy now This scavenger hunt card game creates a natural outdoor treasure hunt for your children to learn about nature through play. Perfect for the garden or a trip to the park or woods to see what you can discover.

Amazon UK Wooden Teepee £ 135.99 Amazon UK Buy now Buy now This wooden teepee is a great addition to the garden and it’s a secret den for your child to play - or take shelter from the sun.

Amazon UK Croquet Set £ 10.39 Amazon UK Buy now Buy now This wooden croquet set comes with two mallets, two balls and four animal wickets, and will help younger children to learn their animals and numbers, and older kids will love competing!

Amazon UK Giant Chalks £ 11.99 Amazon UK Buy now Buy now Keep in simple with giant chalks for hours of fun as the kids get creative and decorate the patio.