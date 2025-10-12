BBC One Celebrity Traitors: Steal Claudia Winkleman’s look for less | BBC

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Claudia Winkleman is serving up the Autumnal style in the new series of Celebrity Traitors.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors hit our screens this week, and while the drama and suspense have us hooked, it’s Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe that we can’t stop thinking about. From her sleek hair to those bold, statement boots, she manages to make high-fashion choices look completely effortless and totally covetable.

But let’s be honest, the Bottega Veneta knee-high boots at £1,690 aren’t exactly in our budget. Luckily, you don’t have to splurge to get the same iconic look. High-street brands have stepped up, and River Island’s Black Knee High Square Toe Boots at £69 are the perfect example.

With the same chunky sole and sleek silhouette as the designer version, they offer all the drama of Claudia’s style at a fraction of the designer price.

River Island’s Black Knee High Square Toe

River Island Black Knee High Square Toe Boots | River Island

These boots are so versatile because of their design. The chunky sole adds edge and practicality, the square toe brings a sharp, timeless element, and the knee-high length instantly elevates any outfit, whether worn over skinny jeans or a mini dress.

To really nail Claudia’s look, try pairing the boots with a simple mini dress and a tailored coat for that effortless TV-ready style. They also look amazing with black skinny jeans tucked in and a statement jacket for a casual-chic vibe.

If you’re keen to grab them, head to River Island before they sell out. These boots prove you can channel high-fashion style without the high price tag. From casual coffee runs to evening events, they’ll instantly upgrade any outfit and let you channel your inner Claudia Winkleman style icon vibes, guaranteed.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

NationalWorld The best bargains, in your inbox every week £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now The Top Buys weekly newsletter brings you the biggest bargains, top deals and special offers straight to your inbox. Every day, our expert consumer team scours all the big brands to uncover the best discounts and smartest savings. Then, we bring them all together in one easy-to-read email – so you never miss a deal that matters. Subscribe to our free Top Buys newsletter and start saving straight away.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥