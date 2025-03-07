Discover the new spring beauty trends you need to try this season from Amazon with skincare, makeup and nails | Canva

From glass skin to mocha mousse lips, these are the biggest spring 2025 beauty trends you need to know.

The sun is starting to shine and it's finally starting to feel like spring. Fashion week has been in full swing and whilst all eyes were on the outfits, I was keeping a close eye on the new beauty trends taking over the catwalk. These are the new skin and makeup trends you will be seeing everywhere in the next couple of weeks.

1. Glass Skin

New Spring beauty trends - Glass Skin | Amazon

The K-Beauty (Korean beauty) trend refers to a complexion so smooth, luminous, and clear that it resembles glass. Glass skin is all about skincare and the right products to use. Sadly for my minimalist girls this trend is about layering lots of products on your face with a 5-step routine. Drench your skin in these K-Beauty products from Amazon:

2. Straight brows

Benefit of Goof Proof Easy Brow Filling Powder £22.99 | Amazon

Say goodbye to the brushed up laminated brows because straight natural brows are back. You still want to keep your brows in check but the trend is more about natural sleek brows. The Benefit of Goof Proof Easy Brow Filling Powder £22.99 will give a matte look with softer finish.

3. Dramatic eyes

Maybelline Hyper Precise Liquid Pen Eyeliner £7.76 | Amazon

I’ve been telling everyone for years “if you want your lashes to look longer - don't apply mascara to your bottom lashes.” However, the new spring trend is all about bringing the drama. Think layers of black mascara, heavy eyeliner and don’t be afraid of colour. Try the Maybelline Hyper Precise Liquid Pen Eyeliner £7.76 in electric blue for the ultimate graphic eye look.

4. Glazed cheeks

FENTY Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter £33.68 | Amazon

Just like Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed-donut nails, the glazed cheeks trend is also inspired by the model. This time it’s thanks to her glowing cheeks. The look is all about high-shine cheeks that give a natural looking youthful glow. Step away from the bronzer use the FENTY Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter £33.68 instead.

5. Mocha Mousse

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick £4.69 ( | Amazon

It's Pantone’s colour of the year which we have already seen taking over the catwalk in New York and Paris. The beauty world isn't escaping the colour with everyone wearing it as their new lip colour. Try Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick £4.69 (was £7.99)

6. Buttermilk yellow nails

Essie Professional Result Nail Polish in the colour ‘Busy-Bee £5.90. | Amazon

Believe when I say - this colour is going to be everywhere this season. Get ready to add this spring shade to your nails and to your wardrobe collection. The perfect pop of colour that will certainly boost your mood - also looks great with a faux-tan. Try Essie Professional Result Nail Polish in the colour ‘Busy-Bee £5.90.

