A closer look at Dirtea and why Sunday Times bestselling author, Roxie Nafousi is a fan.

Self-development coach Roxie Nafousi, the self-development coach and bestselling author behind Manifest has built a global following by helping people transform their mindset, energy, and confidence.

But when it comes to her own wellbeing rituals, Roxie is just as intentional. Her secret? Dirtea , the functional mushroom brand she’s not only obsessed with, but now proudly invests in and represents as a brand ambassador.

Taking to Instagram Roxie Nafousi wrote: “I’ve seen firsthand the incredible benefits of their [Dirtea] products,” she explained. “I can’t wait for you all to discover these incredible products! The coffee (with 80% less caffeine) is my go-to for the morning, plus ALL the gummies, the matcha, the chai and the cacao (a healthy hot chocolate) are a must!”

What is Dirtea?

Dirtea is one of the UK’s fastest-growing wellness brands, founded by brothers Simon and Andrew Salter with a mission to “make mushrooms modern.”

Their goal is to unlock the benefits of functional mushrooms that have been used for centuries to support brain health, energy, and immunity and bring them into everyday life in a simple, delicious form.

Unlike typical mushroom supplements, Dirtea products are made from 100% fruiting bodies (the most nutrient-dense part of the mushroom) and undergo dual extraction to capture both water- and fat-soluble compounds.

Every batch is third-party tested for purity, ensuring that what you’re taking is as clean and potent as nature intended. Dirtea’s range includes powders, coffee blends, and now their latest obsession-worthy innovation functional mushroom gummies .

Dirtea | Dirtea

What sets Dirtea apart from the wave of mushroom supplements popping up across social media is its blend of science, sustainability, and style. The brand doesn’t just sell wellness, it sells a lifestyle built around calm focus, mindful performance, and natural vitality.

Whether it’s through her morning Dirtea Coffee or her go-to Focus Gummies , Roxie Nafousi is showing that wellness doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, it’s about finding simple rituals that truly work.

