This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting older, but I’ve fully entered my “warm and cosy” era and honestly, I’m not mad about it. There’s something deeply comforting about wrapping up in layers that feel as good as they look, especially when the evenings draw in and the smell of bonfire smoke fills the air.

On my shopping list this year is the Regatta Frankie Borg Full Zip Fleece in Taupe Beige. It’s available in a range of colours but honestly the taupe beige is my favourite as it looks really expensive.

The Borg texture gives it that modern, tactile edge, while the raglan sleeves and stretch binding mean it fits beautifully snug, but never bulky. It’s the kind of fleece that feels like a hug plush, soft, and made for the kind of weather that has you reaching for hot chocolate and sparklers.

For Bonfire Night, I’d style it with a chunky cream roll-neck underneath and straight-leg jeans tucked into shearling-lined boots. Layer a quilted gilet or a waxed jacket over the top for extra warmth, and finish with a knitted beanie and oversized scarf.

The neutral taupe shade is a dream for pairing it complements everything from deep burgundy and olive green to classic denim and camel tones. It’s the perfect balance of practical and polished the kind of piece that looks effortlessly put together.

You can also get an extra 10% off with code BONFIRE. Simply apply the code to your basket at the checkout.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

