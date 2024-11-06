Ninja Black Friday deals: We pick out the best discounts online today
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Black Friday doesn't actually happen until November 29, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest brands out there jumping on the bandwagon and announcing early deals.
And among those is Ninja, the brand with a household name that stands for quality, style and innovation.
Loved for its air fryers and food processors, Ninja has developed some of the best cooking tech on the market. From blenders to barbecues, and from ice cream makers to ceramic cookware, it's all being included in the Black Friday sale.
Some of the highlights we've spotted include the popular Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, which has dual drawers, a 9.5-litre capacity, and is claimed to make the crispiest fries in the industry.
It usually costs £229.99, but Ninja has knocked off £60 off, so it's now available for just £169.99.
Then there's the smaller Air Fryer AF100UK, which is now £69.99, down from £99, and the Foodi Mini 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker which has £80 shaved off its price.
One of the biggest discounts, however, is reserved for the Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker, which has a £90 price drop, down to just £139.99.
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker: Was £229.99, now £139.99 - see the deal here
Ninja Detect Power Blender & Processor Pro: Was £229.99, now £179.99 - see the deal here
Ninja Woodfire Pro electric grill bundle: Was £574.99, now £499 - see the deal here
Ninja Extended Life Ceramic Cookware Bundle - 7 Piece Set: Was £329.97, now £229.99 - see the deal here
Away from air fryers we've got a Ninja Detect Power Blender & Processor Pro, down to £179.99 from its original £229.99 and Ninja's CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker bundle is £159.99, down from £216.98.
It might not feel like the best time of year for barbecues, but the Woodfire Pro electric grill, with the stand and cover included, is now just £499 - it's usually priced at £574.99.
And kitchenware is likely to be a big seller this Black Friday season, including this heavily discounted ceramic cookware bundle, down to £229.99 from its original price of £329.97.
We will be updating this page regularly as new deals arise, or if we spot deals from other retailers, so keep checking in.