MySweetSmile claims to help put the white back in anyone's smile | MySweetSmile

“This worked noticeably after the first use. The removal of staining on my teeth has been amazing - people have noticed.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Give the gift of a bright, white smile this Father’s Day (June 16) - with award-winning teeth whitening brand MySweetSmile offering a sterling solution for the dad who has everything.

The best-selling Dentist-Approved Teeth Whitening Powder has thousands of five-star reviews, with customers saying the product has removed years of stains and yellowing - allowing dad to enjoy his morning coffee or Saturday night wine guilt free.

It’s tried and tested by more than 500,000 customers, and one happy shopper said: “Made my teeth noticeably whiter from the first time I tried it. I'm less self conscious about smiling now. Well worth the money.”

Another added: “My teeth have never looked better thanks to MySweetSmile's whitening powder. No sensitivity and my smile gets a bit brighter every day, totally worth it.”

The MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder is available on offer | MySweetSmile

The best-selling Teeth Whitening Powder is said to successfully remove stains and plaque caused by coffee, tea, wine and tobacco after just one use - so it’s perfect for the dad who likes to indulge.

One happy customer shared: “This does exactly what it says on the tin. I would say if your teeth are stained with coffee, curry and smoking this will work. My teeth were impacted by prescribed drugs and I had heavy staining due to indulging in the above to boot. This worked noticeably after the first use. The removal of staining on my teeth has been amazing - people have noticed.”

The teeth-whitening pen | MySweetSmile

“A dramatic difference”

Fans of the product maintain their white, stain-free smiles by using the powder just twice a week for four minutes, alongside their usual brushing routine.

MySweetSmile has an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot and thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, and just last week, one customer wrote: “I have bought numerous products that claim to whiten teeth. None of them have ever worked until now. I purchased MySweetSmile hoping I would hit lucky this time. On my second application I noticed a difference. By the second week of using there is a dramatic difference. This is the only product that lives up to its claim . Love it! All my friends are busy ordering MySweetSmile after seeing the difference in the whiteness of my teeth.”

Another lauded the powder’s success at removing tobacco stains, and said: “I was very dubious at first. What a surprise, amazing product. The stubborn tobacco stains behind my teeth are almost gone. Even my dentist found it difficult to remove and clean. What a surprise my dentist will have. I was looking at veneers. Now I don't have to go to that expense… Big yes from me.”

The MySweetSmile teeth whitening strips | MySweetSmile

As well as countless rave reviews, you can be sure the product is safe for your teeth and won’t cause sensitivity. MySweetSmile said all of its products are precisely formulated to deliver fast and effective whitening results, with rigorous testing resulting in safe, dentist-approved solutions.

“It really does work”

The oral care brand was awarded 'Best Teeth Whitening Product' for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) by The Independent's IndyBest team and it’s the nation's best-selling teeth whitening brand on Amazon.

One happy customer said: “It really does work. I’ve tried strips and other products, but the My Sweet Smile gave me instant results. Have recommended it to friends and family who are also saying the same thing.”

Teeth before and after | MySweetSmile

Another loved the Teeth Whitening Powder so much, she recommended it to her mum, who became an instant fan: “This product is so easy to use! It has definitely helped in assisting the maintained whiteness of my teeth and I have recently recommended it to my mum as from reading other reviews I understand that it can help with tar stains left from smoking. She hasn't been using it for very long but those marks are already beginning to clear and she's so happy with the result! It tastes just like toothpaste which is fantastic as I was bracing myself for it to be vile, but it leaves my teeth feeling clean and fresh!”

Treat dad to a sweet smile

If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift for the dad who has everything, why not try MySweetSmile’s Teeth Whitening Powder which usually retails at £29.99 for a six-month supply - but is currently available for £24.99.

Other smile-enhancing products from MySweetSmile include the Precision Teeth Whitening Pen, which retails at £19.99, and uses a PAP-based formula for on-the-go whitening. It’s suitable for crooked or crowded teeth - so it’s perfect for treating those more tricky-to-reach spots.

The powder has been approved by dentists | MySweetSmile

Also in the award-winning range are the PAP Teeth Whitening Strips for £19.99, which whiten teeth from the first application without causing sensitivity or irritation, and the £24.99 nHA+ Enamel Care Serum, which is designed for people with sensitive teeth, with a formula that aids enamel remineralisation and reduces sensitivity.