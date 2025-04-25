Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘new favourite’ skincare duo are now has 50% off but only for a limited time | Getty Images

Molly-Mae Hague says she’s ditched fillers and now relies on this high street serum – and it’s now less than £15.

Want a radiant, glowing complexion? Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has shared her go-to skincare routine on social media – and the best part is, her favourite products for achieving flawless, plump skin are now on sale.

Since turning her back on fillers four years ago, Molly-Mae Hague has been using skincare products from L’Oreal .

Speaking to fans on TikTok the former Love Island star, 25,said: “I want to tell you guys about the products I have been using when my skin needs an instant re-plump. I have fallen in love with the L’Oreal Revitalift range.

L’Oreal Revitalift range. | Amazon

"As some of you may now, I have not had the best experience in the past when it comes to actual filler in my face. Discovering this hyaluronic acid serum has been absolutely game changing for me. I haven’t actually gotten filler in probably four years now. This serum really plumps my skin in one hour and just gives me the most rejuvenated, refreshed look to my skin.”

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum, 1.5% Pure Concentrated Hyaluronic Acid Dropper Serum £14.39 (55% off £31.99) | Amazon

Molly-Mae Hague went on to explain that she also uses the eye serum and can see “why everyone has been raving about it.” After applying the serum to her under eyes in the video clip the influencer said: “it feels absolutely incredible and I have noticed a dramatic difference in the brightness of my under-eyes.”

L'Oréal Paris 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum, Revitalift Filler £12.99 (60% off £31.99) | Amazon

After applying both the products her skin looked luminous and plum in an instant she added: “these two together are my new favourite duo.”

