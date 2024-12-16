Last chance gifts beauty box worth £165 on sale for £40 in staggering deal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers have been offered a lifeline with a beauty box worth over £165 dropped down to £40. Lookfantastic’s deal includes trending beauty favourites from Molton Brown to ICONIC, Elemis, Manucurist nail polish and Olaplex hair perfector.
Packed with seven products billed as “unmissable beauty picks” worth over £165, the Lookfantastic Christmas Beauty Present box is normally an eye-catching deal at £50. But with days to go until Christmas Day, the price has been slashed further with 20% off and a further £10 saving.
Five of the items are full size while the other two are deluxe including a sought-after Molton Brown Black Pepper Shower Gel. It’s ideal to give complete as a present or to break up to give smaller gifts and stocking fillers to several people, to help your money go further.
Here’s a breakdown of everything inside the beauty box.
Deluxe-size Molton Brown Black Pepper Shower Gel - worth £10 - see the deal
Deluxe-size 10ml Olfactive O Purse Spray in Woody - worth £35 - in the beauty box here
Full-size Manucurist Active Glow Nail Polish in Blueberry colour- worth £16
Full-size 100ml OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector - worth £28 here
Full-size 60ml Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser - worth £44 - in this Lookfastic offer
Full-size ICONIC London Lit and Luminous Baked Highlighter - worth £25 here
Full size Spectrum Collections Pink A04 Tapered Finishing Brush - worth £8.99 in the Christmas beauty box deal.
The 20% off deal at Lookfantastic taking the price down to £40 here is for a limited time.
There’s also a subscription offer of £13 a month to get a beauty box sent every month for a year. Anyone signing up for the subscription gets 15% off this Christmas box to make even more of a saving.
Subscriptions are also proving popular Christmas presents as families rack their brains to find unique and practical gifts for loved ones.
Other beauty deals around for last-minute shoppers include a Laura Geller New York four-piece make-up set for £48 on Amazon here.
The Italian Marble Artistry Collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a cream blush stick and satin lipstick gloss in this limited edition offer.
It luscious swirls of pigments blend together instantly on skin to create a flawless, multidimensional look,” noted Amazon. It added: “It combines the vibrant swirls you know and love, with long-lasting color that blends.”