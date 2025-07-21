Solway Holiday Park is close to the sea, and there are stunning coastal walks nearby | Wowcher

Snap up a brilliant-value staycation in a coastal Lake District holiday park – with breaks from under £22pp and space for up to eight guests, this Wowcher deal is a budget-friendly winner.

This Wowcher deal is selling fast - and it's no wonder, because it brings the cost of a Lake District holiday down to an amazingly low price.

It's a deal for a short break on a prestigious holiday park in the charming seaside town of Siloth, and you can bring up to eight people along, which means four couples can share the cost of the break between them.

For example, a three-night break for six people is just £149, and that's less than £50 per couple for the whole holiday, or less than £25 per person.

The holiday park has a swimming pool - and access is included | Wowcher

Or, if you can bring four couples along, a three-night break for eight people is only £174 - so each couple would be paying £58, and each person would pay £21.75.

Longer breaks up to seven nights are available, costing less than £250, and the caravan you'd all be staying in is equipped with central heating, a fully equipped kitchen, flatscreen TV, and double glazing.

You'd be settling in to your holiday on the Solway Holiday Park, which has a swimming pool, arcade, live entertainment, and various activities including laser tag, pottery, and go-karting.

Away from the park, you can explore Siloth Green and the Solway Coastline, shop at the Sunday Market on the seafront, or take scenic walks across the coastlines.

The caravans are fitted out with everything you'll need for your holiday | Wowcher

The park is also close to the Solway Golf Club and the Gincase Farm Park.

To unlock the deal, you need to visit the Wowcher website by clicking here and select a date - there are currently a handful available in September and October.

Once you've bought a voucher, you go through to the Solway Holiday Park website to set it up, look through the options, and wait for your welcome pack.

People are snapping up this deal quickly, so dates will fill up fast. It's worth grabbing the voucher as soon as possible.

