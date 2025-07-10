Window vacuums are simply the easiest way to clean your glass | Karcher

The Karcher WV 2 Plus N window vac is down to £44.99 for Prime Day—making it easier than ever to get streak-free windows and sparkling surfaces.

If you've never used a window vac to clean your windows before, you're missing a treat. Spray on some detergent, give it a quick wipe with the squeegee, and vacuum it all off. Instant sparkling windows.

Quality window vacs, like this Karcher WV 2 Plus N, don't leave any streaks, their battery lasts more than long enough to cover every window in your house, and they have a large tank to collect all the dirty detergent you suck up.

They can be used on any hard surface, so they're also good for quickly mopping up spills, wiping down a shower, or even getting rid of condensation on windows in your car.

They can be great for wiping down showers | Amazon

The WV 2 Plus N is the latest model in Karcher's wide range, and it comes with a spray bottle which has a microfibre cloth fitted to the top.

This tool makes it a doddle to spray on your preferred window cleaning fluid, and then the washable cloth is at the perfect angle to wipe it across the glass.

The vacuum itself then sucks up all the moisture on the window, leaving it completely streak-free, and remarkably clean.

And even useful for condensation on car windows | Amazon

There's also a mini suction nozzle, which is great for getting into tighter spaces, and ideal for use in cars or other vehicles.

You'd normally pay £79.99 for this flagship window vacuum, but if you can catch the Prime Day deal on Amazon it's now down to £44.99 - and that's the lowest price we've seen it at.

Prime Day finishes at the end of Friday, so there's only a short window of opportunity to secure this deal.

