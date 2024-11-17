"I've got my glow back": What shoppers are saying about Feel Pro Collagen | Feel

People are always looking for new ways to keep wrinkles at bay and their skin bright and glowing - whether it’s through expensive beauty creams or tweakments - and now there’s a vegan collagen supplement on the market which claims to achieve noticeable results in 90 days.

With thousands of positive reviews from customers, and more than 200 endorsements by professional nutritionists and dieticians, vegan collagen brand Feel said its Pro Collagen powder is perfect for those looking for a boost to their hair, skin and nails.

The collagen powder is mixed with water to create a drink - and it comes in several fruity flavours including peach, pineapple and watermelon. Customers who take one each day say the product has helped them combat wrinkles, increase skin elasticity and support hair and nail growth.

One recent customer said: “I’ve been taking the Feel Collagen pineapple and grapefruit powder for three months now and I can honestly see a huge improvement to my skin, hair and nails in this relatively short space of time.

“I’m particularly seeing a huge difference in the way my skin looks, it’s bouncier, less saggy and fine lines have really softened to the point where I’ve stopped wasting money on expensive creams and can even go makeup free. Thanks to Feel, I’ve got my glow back on and won’t be looking back!”

Another added: “I love Feel collagen! Firstly, it's vegan, which isn't easy to find. I've been using it for a while now and can honestly see a huge difference. Firstly my skin, which was once dry, is now very very soft and glowing. People have asked about my skincare - but the only change I've made is to start taking this collagen. Secondly, after having stiff hips for months, they've definitely eased up and feel more flexible. Again, I'm convinced this is the collagen making a difference.”

As well as being a vegan product, people also love the fact it’s eco-friendly, and Alessandra Felice, a registered nutritionist, said: “I have started using some of Feel products for the last few weeks after hearing great things about the brand and how their products are crafted without the use of fillers and bulking agents and their packaging is eco-friendly, which I truly appreciate.

“I work with a lot of plant-based/vegan clients, and I love that Feel has created a vegan collagen supplement, Pro Collagen, to support skin and tissue health that is convenient to use and tastes nice without being too sweet and containing artificial sweeteners. Paired with Balanced Skin, it’s a really good way to include a combination of vitamins, minerals and targeted botanicals that support the skin from the inside out.”

If you want to try it, you can buy a month’s supply of Pro Collagen Watermelon (30 sachets) for £64.95 as a one-off or on a monthly subscription for £49.95 a month - and if you use the code GOODSKIN you can save 20%.