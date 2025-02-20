Users usually see results after one week of use | Keskine

Shoppers have only days left to bag £140 off a hair removal gadget that women are raving about for its “significant” and quick results. Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset has a special 20% off code that sees the price plummet - but only until February 28.

The piece of beauty tech offering long-lasting body hair reduction can be used in the privacy of one’s home and although usually £299, it’s currently on sale with £100 off. But the voucher code takes the price down to £159.20 - a whopping £140 saving at the Keskine website here using code LASER20.

Women have given glowing reviews of the Keskine Handset, which is designed to permanently remove hair from the armpits, legs, face and bikini area. It’s promoted as giving “visible results” from one week and reducing 98% of unwanted body hair in four weeks.

“Optimal” results to eradicate hair are said to be normally achieved within 12 weeks. It’s being hailed as a more long-lasting hair removal method than using creams, shaving or tweezers and cheaper than long-term waxing, epilation or going to a specialist for laser treatment.

Money-saving beauty code for the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset Here’s how to save £140 on the Keskine gadget - usually £299 but available for £159.20 until February 28. Go to the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset website here Press add to cart - the gadget currently has a sale price of £199 with £100 off Look for the discount code box at checkout Add code LASER20 into the discount code box You should see the price total become £159.20 - so then complete the sale Enjoy free shipping and wait for your new beauty gadget to arrive in the post.

Scarlett was among those praising the Keskine gadget saying she was a “happy customer”, adding: “It’s been six weeks using this device and I am impressed with the results. I have noticed significant reduction in hair growth on my legs and bikini area.”

Laura said: “I’m so impressed with how quickly I saw results. I’ve been using it on my arms, and the hair growth is so much slower now. I’m glad I decided to give it a try!”

The Keskine Hair Removal Handset has gained a 4.9 rating from over 3,200 reviews at Keskine’s website. The gadget has five modes that tailor for different parts of the body in order to get better results, according to the company.

“Our at-home hair removal solution is designed to permanently eliminate unwanted body hair from various areas, including the armpits, legs, face, and bikini area,” said a Keskine spokeswoman. “It involves 24-minute full body session.

“Users can expect to see visible results within just one to four weeks, with optimal results typically achieved in six to 12 weeks. Our product also offers an ice-cooling technology which allows a painless experience and is cheaper than clinics, but effective like laser.”

The hair removal gadget is SGS-certified for safety and has a 90-day full guarantee if results are not what a shopper hoped for. Keskine warns that some darker skin tones are not suitable and you can check out the skin tones suitable at Keskine here. It can also not be used on tattooed areas or sunburnt skin.

Use the 20% off discount code LASER20 at the checkout, but it is only valid until February 28, 2025.

Other similar gadgets on the market range in price and can be far higher. There is a Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 for £659.99 and a Philips Lumea at Argos for £250.

Anyone interested in getting the full £140 saving must use the code by February 28.