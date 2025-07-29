VPNs can help you get the best prices when online shopping | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

VPN usage is booming in the UK after the Online Safety Act rolled out — here’s how to install one and why it might be worth it.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Downloads of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) in the UK have surged by 1,400% after the government’s Online Safety Act went live last week.

The Act means many popular apps including Reddit, X and sites featuring adult material require age verification before they can be accessed by somebody within the UK.

A VPN allows people to connect to servers in different countries to bypass geo-locked websites and interest in the services has spiked in the UK.

It has sent users flocking to VPNs offering free trials and low-cost access including NordVPN and ProtonVPN.

Proton VPN said: “Just a few minutes after the Online Safety Act went into effect last night, Proton VPN signups originating in the UK surged by more than 1,400%.

“Unlike previous surges, this one is sustained, and is significantly higher than when France lost access to adult content.”

Proton VPN, which has a free trial and costs just a couple of pounds a month to use, says people are downloading the VPN in huge numbers in the UK.

There are legitimate reasons to use VPNs because they allow users to set their location to that of another country. It can be used to shop on websites in other countries and can help to save money on things like hotels and flights by booking them ‘locally’.

VPNs can also help to protect internet connections from malware and hackers by hiding the devices’ IP address. It can be particularly useful when connecting to public WiFi networks that are more vulnerable than a secure home network.

How to set up a VPN

Setting up a VPN is a simple process. After signing up to a VPN such as NordVPN or ProtonVPN via the website it can then be downloaded in an app for mobile, tablet or laptops.

Once installed the VPN will ask you to choose a server. That will be listed as a choice of different locations. Choosing a location allows you to ‘spoof’ that location and access the internet as though you were physically there.

For example, if you are on holiday you can choose the UK and access your UK-based streaming services such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Once you choose your location and click connect and you are ready to go. Some VPNs such as Proton VPN allow a few more customisable options including connected specific apps to the VPN, meaning your usual device use will continue as normal and only chosen apps will be accessed via the VPN service.

You can download a VPN here.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.