Four French manicure ideas, including classic and modern designs, recommended by a celebrity Mylee manicurist. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

The French manicure is a classic nail design; it looks chic and classy, it goes with any fashion or make-up choices and it suits a variety of occasions.

This mani is all about elevating the look of your natural nail, but there’s many different ways you can wear it.To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She told us: “French manicures are a true classic for so many reasons. Not only do they exude a timeless and elegant aesthetic that never goes out of style, but the clean, natural look is universally flattering and suitable for any occasion, from everyday wear to special events.

“They are also incredibly versatile and can be customized. Whether you prefer a classic look, a modern twist, or added embellishments like glitter or colours, there are endless variations to explore.

“Furthermore, thanks to their natural appearance, they not only complement any outfit or style, but they provide a lengthening effect – making them ideal for those with shorter nail beds or small hands.”

Before you begin painting your chosen French manicure design, Bello advises that you prepare your nails so it will last as long as possible. She says: “As with any mani, prep is key. Begin by sanitising and prepping your nails with the Mylee 2-in-1 Nail Prep & Wipe – a small, but important step for a lasting manicure. Follow that up with Mylee’s Base Coat , which protects your natural nails, and provides a long-lasting base. You’ll need Mylee’s Pro LED Curing Lamp to flash cure each coat of MyGel polish. Of course, you will need to secure and cure your mani with Mylee’s Top Coat." Now your nails are prepped, keep reading to discover the four top ways you can wear a French mani - and you'll also find some helpful links to the products she suggests so you can re-create her suggestions in your own home.

How to achieve perfect French tips at home

French Tips are easy to achieve at home using Mylee – here’s Bello’s step-by-step guide.

A classic French manicure. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Create your nude base

Using a sheer pink or nude, such as Mylee’s For Your Eyes Only Gel Polish carefully apply over the entire nail.

You can apply one or two coats of the sheer polish depending on the opacity you desire. Cure each coat completely (for 30-60 seconds) before applying the next.

Apply white polish

Once you’ve cured your nude base, carefully apply a white nail polish such as Mylee’s Break The Ice to the tips of your nails. If you have a steady hand, use Mylee’s Break The Ice Liner Gel Polish which has a built-in fine brush.

Or use Mylee’s Stamp It Out which completely avoids the need for painting. Just paint a layer of your chosen gel polish on top of its bouncy silicone cushion, then place your nail into the stamper at a 45-degree angle and slowly push for a flawless tip every time.

If you do make an error, use Mylee’s Edit>Undo Corrector Pen to clean up any uncured, unwanted product. Cure your white gel polish before moving on to the next step.

Final touches

Once your nails are fully cured, apply Mylee’s Cuticle Oil Roller Pen to moisturise your cuticles.

Modern twists on the French manicure

“While they are a classic, French Tips have evolved massively over the years, and there are several variations to suit different preferences, styles, and occasions nowadays,” says Bello.

Here are three of the most popular variations of French manicures which are alternatives to the classic French mani - and how you can achieve them:

Reverse French manicure

Reverse french manicure. Photo by Pinterest.

Also known as a "half-moon" or "moon" manicure, this style features a coloured base, with the area near the cuticle painted in a contrasting colour.

Achieve it by applying a base colour of your choice to the entire nail, leaving the area near the cuticle bare. Then, carefully paint the exposed area with a colour of your choice.

Another interesting twist to the Reverse French Manicure is to leave both the tip and area near the cuticle bare, and applying either the same or contrasting colours to both areas. I love the contrast of using a nude base with a true jet-black, like Mylee’s Witching Hour Gel Polish.

French fade manicure

French fade manicure. Photo by Pinterest.

This modern twist on the classic French manicure features a gradient or ombre effect, with the white tips gradually fading into the base color.

Achieve it by applying a sheer pink or nude base coat to the entire nail. Then, use Mylee’s Double Ended Sponge Applicator to dab white polish onto the tips, gradually blending it into the base colour.

Make your French fade mani more unique by switching your usual white tip to a bright colour, such as Mylee’s Summer Sunset Gel Polish.

Glitter French manicure

Glitter french manicure. Photo by Adobe Photos.

Add some sparkle to your French manicure by incorporating glitter into the design. You can use glitter for the tips or base, or add glitter accents to the tips – it’s up to you.

Achieve it by following the steps for a classic French manicure, then adding a layer of glitter polish over the white tips or strategically placing glitter accents using a nail art brush. I love having a glitter layer over both the base and tips, using Mylee’s Glitter No-Wipe Top Coat.