The energy price cap has gone up again – but what most people don’t realise is that some suppliers are now offering cheaper fixed deals under the radar. A free tool called Switcheroo can show if you’re overpaying – and switching could save you up to £388 a year.

The energy price cap jumped again last month – and for millions of households, that’s already showing up in their monthly bills.

From 1 April, the Ofgem cap rose by 6.4% to £1,849 a year for a typical home. It’s yet another hit for anyone paying by Direct Debit – but here’s what most people don’t realise: some suppliers are quietly offering cheaper fixed deals that come in below the cap.

The good news? You might already be eligible for one of them – and a free tool called Switcheroo makes it easy to check. It only takes a few minutes and could save you hundreds.

Switcheroo is helping thousands of households spot hidden savings in minutes. It shows you only the deals that beat what you’re paying right now – no guesswork, no jargon, no messing about.

You don’t have to change provider today, but checking could mean knocking up to £388 a year off your energy bills.

Fixed deals are back – but they’re not where you’d expect

Although the price cap has gone up, wholesale costs behind the scenes are actually dropping. That means some energy companies – especially smaller or more digital ones – are now offering deals under the cap. But they’re not shouting about it.

That’s why Switcheroo is catching attention. Instead of throwing dozens of tariffs at you, it filters out anything that wouldn’t save you money and only shows you the cheapest options based on your usage. No faff, no spam.

The site pulls in deals from major UK suppliers including British Gas, EDF, Octopus, e.on and Scottish Power – and says the average saving right now is £388 a year.

It takes less than three minutes to check. You just need your supplier’s name and rough usage or monthly spend.

Still in credit? You could get a refund too

If you’ve been paying by Direct Debit and using less energy than expected, there’s a good chance you’re in credit with your current supplier – and they might not have told you.

That balance is your money. You can ask for it back any time by sending a meter reading and requesting a refund. Some suppliers will hand it over automatically, but many wait until you ask.

So if you’re planning to switch – or just want a bit of cash back – it’s well worth checking your current deal with Switcheroo before your next bill hits.

Don’t assume the damage is done just because the cap’s already gone up. You could still knock hundreds off your annual bill, and maybe even get a refund from your current supplier while you’re at it. With prices moving again and new fixed deals quietly returning, now’s the time to take a closer look at what you’re really paying.